North Little Rock woman found dead after Silver Alert

Authorities on Tuesday morning located the body of a North Little Rock woman suffering from schizophrenia who was the subject of a Silver Alert after she went missing Monday afternoon, a news release from North Little Rock police states.



Police and tracking dog teams from the Arkansas Department of Corrections’ Tucker Maximum Security Unit found the body of Elizabeth Williams, 53, in a wooded area east of Locust Street, the release says.



Williams, who suffers from schizophrenia and is non-verbal, left a residence in the 4500 block of the street around 1:30 p.m. Monday without her shoes or glasses and did not return, the release says.



Medical examiners at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will determine Williams’ manner and cause of death, the release states, as part of a death investigation led by North Little Rock police.