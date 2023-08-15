BASEBALL

Franco investigation continues

Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list. The move will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco's alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement "there are investigations regarding that matter." It was not immediately clear if Franco had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The Rays did not detail the nature of the social media posts but said the team and Franco "mutually agreed" he would go on the restricted list. Franco will be paid during his time on the restricted list. MLB has launched an investigation, a person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. Franco did not play in Sunday's home series finale against Cleveland at Tropicana Field and did not accompany the Rays to San Francisco for the start of a six-game road trip that begins Monday night against the Giants.

FOOTBALL

Martin ends holdout

Six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a reworked contract. The deal includes a raise to $18 million for each of the next two seasons after he missed the team's first three weeks of training camp and its preseason opener. The deal was reached Monday, when the Cowboys returned to practice in Oxnard, Calif., two days after playing their preseason opener at home. Martin was not part of their morning session, and it was unclear when the guard going into his 10th season would be back on the field after ending his holdout. The reworked deal covers the final two years on a contract extension the 2014 first-round draft pick signed five years ago that then made him one of the NFL's highest-paid offensive linemen. Under that original extension, Martin was set to average $14 million in each of the next two seasons, making him the eighth-highest paid guard. He will now move to No. 3 on that list. Martin still faces around $850,000 in fines for not reporting to camp. The rate of $50,000 per day missed can't be rescinded, a change in the most recent labor deal that was reached in 2020. The Cowboys drafted Martin 16th overall out of Notre Dame in the 2014 draft. He was an All-Pro pick as a rookie in 2014, then again in 2016, 2018-19 and 2021-22. He has started all 137 of his games in nine NFL seasons.

Dobbins back at practice

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is back at practice after beginning camp on the physically unable to perform list. Dobbins is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Coach John Harbaugh said last month there was some "complexity" to his absence, but it now appears Dobbins will be available for the Baltimore offense going forward. Dobbins missed the 2021 season because of a preseason knee injury. He came back last season and rushed for 520 yards in eight games. The Ravens will participate in joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday and Wednesday. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has a hamstring tweak, and Harbaugh said the team will be cautious with him.

Pats sign ex-Cowboy Elliott

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move, said the contract can be worth up to $6 million with incentives. The 28-year-old Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018. He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards, and 12 TD catches. Elliott's yards per game have gone down every season of his career, a trend that partly reflects the decreased usage of running backs in the NFL since the Cowboys used the No. 4 overall draft pick to select him in 2016. Under Coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have been especially disdainful of the load-carrying rusher, winning Super Bowls in the past decade with more versatile, role-playing running backs like Sony Michel, Jonas Gray and James White.

Cook, Jets agree to deal

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets' offense just got another big-time playmaker. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the agreement. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the deal is worth up to $8.6 million. Cook, who turned 28 last week, has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings. He was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against the Vikings' salary cap. After a few weeks of speculation about where he'd sign, Cook joins a revamped Jets offense led by Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and includes wide receiver Garrett Wilson, last season's AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Cook visited with New York on July 30 and watched practice after saying during an interview on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" the Jets "are right at the top of the list" and the odds of signing with them were "pretty high."