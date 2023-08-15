Oliva defends removing code for African American studies





Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said Monday that the agency removed an African American studies class from its course code listings because it didn't meet "rules that have long been in place."

The Education Department's decision, which affects six schools that planned to offer the pilot course, met with criticism from the national College Board that produced the class, as well as groups that included the NAACP, Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus and the Arkansas Education Association.

Districts are trying to determine their next steps in response to the removal.

The Education Department has been contacting schools that were participating in the pilot program to notify them that the course code catalog would be updated and changed, Oliva said.

The Little Rock School District is among those offering the course as an elective.

In a statement, the district said: "Over this past weekend, we received word that the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) will only offer local credit for the course. Since that time, our superintendent, Dr. Jermall Wright, has been in direct communication with officials from the ADE to explore options that will allow our students to fully benefit from this course despite ADE's decision ... At this time, we are weighing the options provided to us with the staff at Central High School and will decide the next steps within 24-48 hours. Rest assured, we are actively working to ensure that our students continue to receive a well-rounded education that includes diverse and meaningful learning opportunities."

Oliva said in an interview on Monday that the class is in its second year as a pilot program and does not offer teachers an "AP course audit" opportunity required by the state.

The audit is meant to determine whether a teacher can demonstrate "an awareness and understanding of the curriculum," according to the education secretary. He said teachers participating in the audit submit a syllabus and course outline that is reviewed by college faculty to ensure the teacher is "trained and ready to take the course."

"We can't put a course on students' transcripts that violates our rules," Oliva said.

Oliva did not indicate why the class had been in the course code catalog if it was in violation of the state's rules.

The secretary also pointed to what he described as "substantive changes" between the pilot program's first and second years, saying alterations leave questions about the nature of the course.

"We don't know what sources students have access to because it's new," he said.

In late April, the College Board announced that it would make changes to the African American studies course to ensure it "best reflects this dynamic discipline." Details regarding those changes were to be determined over the following months.

The College Board said in a statement on Monday that its development committee is "finalizing the framework" for the course, which it expects to release publicly later this year.

THE LEARNS ACT

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education asked the College Board in January about the content of the course, which was being piloted in 60 schools across the country. At the time, the division's questions were prompted by executive orders Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued on her first day in office, including one "to prohibit indoctrination and critical race theory in schools."

Similar restrictions were later placed in Act 237 of 2023, the LEARNS Act. The law includes codification of Sanders' executive order on Critical Race Theory, which requires the state Education Department to review policies and materials that "promote teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as Critical Race Theory."

The statute requires the agency to conduct a "review of the rules, policies, materials, and communications of the Department of Education to identify any items that may, purposely or otherwise, promote teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as Critical Race Theory, otherwise known as "CRT", that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law or encourage students to discriminate against someone based on the individual's color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, age, marital status, familial status, disability, religion, national origin, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law.

"The secretary shall amend, annul, or alter the rules, policies, materials, or communications that are considered prohibited indoctrination and that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law.

"As used in this section, "prohibited indoctrination" means communication by a public school employee, public school representative, or guest speaker that compels a person to adopt, affirm, or profess an idea in violation of Title IV and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ..."

THE COURSE FRAMEWORK

While Oliva did not directly cite the executive order during his interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a statement emailed by the agency earlier Monday said "the department encourages the teaching of all American history and supports rigorous courses not based on opinions or indoctrination."

The College Board said it "rejects the notion that the AP African American Studies course is indoctrination in any form."

"This pilot of a college-level course is rooted in the work of 300 scholars and includes facts of African-American experiences in the United States through primary sources that incorporate a combination of history, English, music, and more," the organization said.

The College Board's framework for the pilot class reads:

"AP African American studies is an interdisciplinary course that examines the diversity of African American experiences through direct encounters with authentic and varied sources. Students explore key topics that extend from early African kingdoms to the ongoing challenges and achievements of the contemporary moment. Given the interdisciplinary character of African American studies, students in the course will develop skills across multiple fields, with an emphasis on developing historical, literary, visual, and data analysis skills. This course foregrounds a study of the diversity of Black communities in the United States within the broader context of Africa and the African diaspora."

Oliva said the class is piloting its end-of-course exam for the first year. Typically, AP students take an exam at the end of the course with the intention of receiving a score that qualifies their efforts into post-secondary college or university credit.

However, the secretary said his agency wants to ensure that students know the class "may not articulate to college credit, and those determinations are still being figured out throughout this pilot."

More than 200 colleges and universities in the U.S. have agreed to provide college credit for the course, according to the College Board.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, which is included in that figure, plans to accept course credit for the class for students who pass the AP exam with a score of 3 or higher, "as we do with the other AP program courses listed in our undergraduate catalog of studies," university spokesman John Thomas said in an email.

"We're still working to understand the details and potential impacts of the decision," he said.

REACTION

The College Board said in its statement Monday, "On this first day of school, we share in their surprise, confusion, and disappointment at this new guidance that the course won't count toward graduation credits or weighted the same as other AP courses offered in the state."

In a news release, the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP said it was "appalled" by the decision, which they said came "at the final hour."

"Less than 48 hours before the first day of school, districts have to scramble to come up with a plan," the group said. "This is a distraction to school districts, administrations, teachers and foremost our students who need the credit to graduate next year and the coming years."

The organization also said the agency's decision was "reprehensible and an attack on our civil rights as well as the advancement of students of color in Arkansas."

The Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus expressed "outrage" in the opening line of its news release.

Caucus Chairman and state Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, said in the release that the action "further perpetuates the marginalization of African Americans and denies all students the opportunity to learn about the unique history and experiences of our community."

The removal of the class from the course code catalog "sends a message to students in Arkansas that their African American peers are not as important and not as valued," Richardson said, adding that it has "far-reaching implications" on the success of the state's youth.

Arkansas Education Association President April Reisma likewise said in a news release the change "at the last minute" was "of grave concern" for the members of her organization and concerned citizens.

Reisma said students at Little Rock Central High School had signed up for the course, and that teachers had been "preparing their lessons in anticipation of the course counting towards their graduation credits, as well as it being accepted for college credit if the student passes the AP exam."

"Having this course pulled out from under our students at this late juncture is just another racist move that has already played out in other states," she said.

All three organizations called for the decision to be reconsidered and reversed.

The Education Department has not suggested any plans to do so.

Vic Snyder, a Central High parent and a former U.S. representative, said the class is important.

"Our history is one of great struggle and magnificent accomplishment," said Snyder, who has a son taking the course. "And what better place for kids to learn about that than at Little Rock Central High. Great struggle and great accomplishment. That's the history of America, and Little Rock Central has been recognized as part of the National Park system."

Little Rock School Board member Ali Noland said in a text message that the course "has gone through a rigorous development process, has already been piloted in Arkansas, and is currently approved for college credit at the University of Arkansas and more than 200 other colleges and universities.

"The Department of Education's purported concerns about rigor and college credit are disingenuous at best. ADE is singling out AP African-American Studies for scrutiny it has never applied to any other course. This is a shameful and bigoted political stunt that will harm some of our brightest students."

Oliva said the state offers an African American history course, and that agency officials will work with districts that want to have an honors version of that. Such a course would allow students to get weighted credit and offer "more rigorous opportunities, similar to what the pilot program's offering," he said.

"There's high quality, robust African American History courses that would meet and fill this void," Oliva said. "And then, maybe, years down the road, there's an Advanced Placement opportunity for students as well."



