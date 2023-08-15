100 years ago

Aug. 15, 1923

RUDDELLS -- Stanley Hanford, a well known mining man of Batesville, says the large footprints in the sandstone ledge at Limeville are not in St. Peters sandstone, but in Batesville sandstone, a much later formation. Mr. Hanford has investigated these footprints, and says it would be almost impossible for anyone to have carved them there. They also show the same weathering as the remainder of the ledge. For years scientists have been trying to find some evidence of prehistoric man in the Ozark, as it was the first section of the United States from which the water receded. If these footprints are genuine they will throw additional life on the development of the human race in this state.

50 years ago

Aug. 15, 1973

The Board of Directors of the Little Rock Housing Authority decided Tuesday to look for a new buyer for nine acres on University Avenue because the Colonial Corporation of West Virginia, the company that wanted to build a Ramada Inn and office tower on the site, has apparently been unable to finance its plans. Several months ago the Board changed the University Park Renewal Plan, of which the tract is a part to accommodate Colonial because the original plan had forbidden hotels in the urban renewal area.

25 years ago

Aug. 15, 1998

Song, dance and some words from Shakespeare were used Friday morning as more than 3,000 Little Rock School District employees celebrated the beginning of the 1998-99 school year with a convocation at the State House Convention Center. Teachers wearing school T-shirts and visors waved school banners or clapped to the beat of rock music piped into the cavernous hall. Colored spotlights scanned the room, decorated with red, white and blue balloons and arrangements of white gladiolas. School Board member John Riggs IV, his image magnified on two large screens flanking the stage, opened the assembly with the ringing of an old-fashioned school bell. High school cheerleaders called the roll of district schools and divisions, generating employee cheers in response. Staff members who have worked for 30 or more years were recognized, and employees who had died within the past year were remembered.

10 years ago

Aug. 15, 2013

CONWAY -- Walking through the two-story homeless shelter under construction in Conway just down the street from the current dilapidated one, Bethlehem House Executive Director Judi Lively was cautiously excited. The shelter launched a Hope for the Homeless capital campaign and raised $1.39 million by Dec. 31, 2012, which exceeded the campaign's goal by $90,000. The total included some matching funds to build the shelter at 1115 Parkway Ave.