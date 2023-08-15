PB police seek 22-year-old suspect wanted in killing

A 22-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in the Saturday morning shooting death of a 30-year-old man.

Detectives with Pine Bluff Police Department are looking for Julius Ford, also known as "Juju," a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Ford, who is wanted in connection with a charge of capital murder, is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

On Saturday, around 11:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar Tree in the Broadmoor Shopping Center, 2709 E. Harding Ave., because of a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Ryan Wear, slumped over inside his vehicle. Wear had a gunshot wound in the right side of his face.

He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injury.

Detectives are asking for assistance in locating Ford. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Detective Corey Wilfong, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.