Phil Anderson, longtime Little Rock lawyer, dies at 88

Philip Sidney Anderson, 88, who practiced law in Little Rock for nearly 60 years, died early Tuesday morning from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, according to family members.

Anderson was one of only three Arkansans to serve as president of the American Bar Association.

Anderson began practicing law in 1960 with the predecessor of Wright, Lindsey & Jennings, and then at Williams & Anderson, the firm he founded in 1988 with W. Jack Williams, Peter Kumpe and David Menz.

Anderson was a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences and a member of the Grolier Club of New York. He served as a trustee of the George W. Donaghey Foundation for 44 years; was a member of the board of directors of WEHCO Media, Inc; a trustee of the Central Arkansas Library System; and a devoted member of XV for four decades.

The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at Ruebel Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to the University of Arkansas Law School, where an endowed scholarship has been established in his name. Gifts may be sent to Office of Development, Attn: Erin Feller, 1045 Maple Street, Fayetteville, Ark. 72701



