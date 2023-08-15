Pine Bluff tops Southwest in scrimmage, 42-27





Fans were treated to a high-scoring performance Tuesday night as they got their first look at this season’s Pine Bluff High School football team.

Pine Bluff never trailed as the Zebras topped Little Rock Southwest 42-27 in a scrimmage at Jordan Stadium.

Coach Micheal Williams said the Zebras are ahead of where they were this time last season.

“Last year, we looked awful,” Williams said. “Now, we kinda clicking a little bit. We got a lot of stuff to clean up, but the things I did see, we didn’t have any turnovers, any major penalties, and I think we’re doing that, and we played good.”

The starters played most of the first three quarters, with backups and JV players taking over just before the start of the fourth.

Starting quarterback Landon Holcomb completed 12 of 17 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Courtney Crutchfield led the receivers with two catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Austyn Dendy caught three passes for 61 yards and a score, while Jason Jones caught five passes for 40 yards.

Holcomb said he felt good about how he and his receivers played.

“You got people like Courtney Crutchfield and Austyn Dendy, but you had guys that was second string that was scoring touchdowns, too,” Holcomb said. “So, I feel like that gives everybody a confidence boost for later on in the season.”

Marquez Brentley led the rushing attack with six carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The Pine Bluff defense dominated early with two fumble recoveries on the first two Southwest possessions. On the second occasion, Dendy scooped the ball up and returned it 30 yards for the game’s first score.

Southwest failed to score on its first four possessions before its offense came alive. Pine Bluff led 14-0 when the game turned into a back-and-forth battle. The Gryphons never managed to tie the game, but the Zebras weren’t able to pull away, ultimately leading 28-21 at halftime. Jonathan Goins intercepted a Southwest pass on the final play of the half, keeping the lead intact.

Chandler Blunt later intercepted a pass in the end zone, making it four takeaways for the Pine Bluff defense.

Williams said winning starts with defense.

“We always put the best players on defense,” Williams said. “People get mad at me when I do that, but without defense, you can’t win any games. So, we put the defense out there first, and then after that, then we try to spread the ball around and put some defensive players on offense.”

Keonte Davis took over at quarterback for the Zebras just before the end of the third quarter. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The score came on Pine Bluff’s final possession. Davis heaved the ball deep into a gaggle of players. The ball was deflected past them, where Demone Pruitt was in perfect position to grab it out of the air and sprint to the end zone.



