Plaintiffs challenging LEARNS emergency clause argue case is moot, court should forgo review

An attorney for plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging the LEARNS Act's emergency clause argued in a brief filed with the Arkansas Supreme Court the case has now become moot.

Now the LEARNS Act has taken effect, with or without an emergency clause, the Supreme Court should forgo reviewing the case, Ali Noland, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in her written argument to the court filed Friday. The lawsuit, brought by a group of Phillips County residents and two public education activists, argued lawmakers failed to follow the state constitution when passing the LEARNS Act's emergency clause, a parliamentary procedure for bills to take effect immediately.

On June 30, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright sided with the plaintiffs, saying "The emergency clause simply had not been constitutionally passed." Instead, the law would take effect Aug. 1, rather than when Sanders signed the bill in March. Attorney General Tim Griffin appealed the case to the state Supreme Court, which has yet to deliver a final ruling.

Since the education law took effect Aug. 1, Noland wrote in her briefs, the Supreme Court should dismiss Griffin's appeal.

"That date has passed, and the LEARNS Act is now being implemented," Noland said. "Whether this Court affirms, reverses, or dismisses the circuit court's order will not change that, meaning that the issue is now moot. Were the Court to decide the appeal, it would effectively be providing an advisory opinion aimed at shaping future litigation, not changing any outcome in the present case."

While the issue at the center of the lawsuit has become moot, there still is a constitutional question justices could consider. The lawsuit, filed May 8, argued lawmakers violated the Arkansas Constitution by not holding a separate vote on the LEARNS Act's emergency clause. Instead, lawmakers followed a procedure they have used for decades by holding one simultaneous vote for the LEARNS Act and the emergency clause.

Under Article 1, Section 5 of the Arkansas Constitution, the Legislature must hold a "separate roll call" vote to pass an emergency clause. Emergency clauses require a two-thirds vote in both chambers. Without an emergency clause, legislation takes effect 91 days after the legislative session ends.

While Griffin argued legislative procedures should be deferred to the General Assembly, Wright wrote in his June 30 ruling that "The State may defer to the rules of the Legislature, which allow for such a combined vote, but such rules do not insulate the Legislature from the requirements of the Arkansas Constitution."

Griffin argued lawmakers followed the constitution by recording the votes separately in the official journals of the House and Senate, and that those are the only vote records the courtshould consider. The attorney general's office also argued that the lawsuit was a political question that the courts should leave to the Legislature. Griffin also asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the case based on sovereign immunity, which bars lawsuits that seek to control the state's action unless it is challenging an illegal action by the state.

"Indeed, that's why accepting the circuit court's argument would have consequences far beyond LEARNS -- invalidating thousands of emergency clauses and in the process upending settled expectations, undermining final criminal judgments, and flooding the courts with illegal exaction claims," according to a July 28 brief from the attorney general's office. Replies from the plaintiffs and the state are due by Friday.

The lawsuit was filed after the Arkansas State Board of Education used a provision of the LEARNS Act to approve a transformational contract allowing the Friendship Education Foundation, a charter school non-profit, to take control of the Marvell-Elaine School District in Phillips County. Wright's order on the LEARNS Act meant the state had to temporarily cancel the contract with FEF, given it was approved when the law was not legally in effect.

The school district was in threat of further consolidation, Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said, with state education officials giving it Level 5 status in Arkansas' accountability system, meaning it is in need of intense support. Both the Marvell-Elaine elementary and high schools have state-applied F grades.

On Aug.1, the date the LEARNS Act took effect, the state signed a new contract with the charter school group to take direct management of the tiny school district.