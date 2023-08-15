Sections
Plan for retail center at vacant lot on College Avenue in Fayetteville gets commission’s OK

Planners also OK proposed JJ’s Sports Complex changes by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 7:38 a.m.
Drawings show proposed designs of a retail center planned at the former site of Dennis' Vacuum Center on College Avenue in Fayetteville. The city's Planning Commission voted 7-0 on Monday to approve a development plan for the center. (Courtesy/Fayetteville)


FAYETTEVILLE -- Planning commissioners on Monday approved a development plan for a proposed retail center at a vacant lot on the west side...

Print Headline: Commission approves plan for retail center

