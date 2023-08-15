PREP GOLF: Fayetteville boys, Rogers girls win golf match

Prep golf

Fayetteville boys win at Eagle Crest

Fayetteville carded a team score of 292 to win the Eagle Crest Invitational in Alma.

In a matchup of all 7A-West teams, Fayetteville was 14 strokes better than second place Bentonville at 306, followed by Rogers High's 308, Springdale Har-Ber's 323, Rogers Heritage's 329, Bentonville West 348's and Springdale High's 421.

Springdale Har-Ber's Logan Mayo shot a 69 for the individual medalist, while Fayetteville's Henry Hanes and Zach Carter of Bentonville each shot 71.

Fayetteville's Sam Patterson shot 73, while Purple'Dogs Campbell Cox, Connor Goens and Lawson McClure each shot 74.

Rogers' tandem of Cohen Kinnard and Noah Regan each shot 75, while teammate Jack Scudder was 10th at 76.

Rogers girls keep rolling

Rogers' girls golf team continued its strong start to the season with a team victory Monday in the Eagle Crest Invitational in Alma.

The Lady Mounties shot a team score of 246 to finish first, followed by Bentonville West's 262, Springdale Har-Ber's 263, Bentonville's 268, Fayetteville's 272 and Rogers Heritage's 275.

Springdale Har-Ber's Charlie Whorton was the individual medalist with a low round of 75, followed by Rogers' Avery Allen at 80 and Lady Mounties teammates Elizabeth Scudder and Kate Scudder at 82 and 84, respectively.

Luciana Suarez of Bentonville carded an 85, while Fayetteville's Beth Sego was at 87, Bentonville West's Madison Bell and Tatum Potts each at 87. Rogers' Anna Scudder, West's Elle Cozad and Fayetteville's Olivia Council each shot 88 to tie for ninth place.