RAZORBACKS REPORT: Defense’s intensity a recurring theme at camp

The University of Arkansas defense set the tone once again at Tuesday’s morning practice, with a dominating performance during “fastball starts” that was fast for only one side of the ball.

The Hogs’ 10th practice of camp and third in full pads was conducted on a mild morning with temperatures in the mid 60s at the start, though warming quickly.

Quarterbacks KJ Jefferson, Jacolby Criswell and Cade Fortin combined to go 0 for 5 in the period, which was supposed to feature 12 snaps, four each for the first three units, but was reduced to 10 because of procedure calls.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos informed his quarterback group immediately after the sluggish start, “If we don’t practice well at this position, practice sucks.”

One of the penalties would have been on defensive end Landon Jackson for encroachment, which caused tight end Luke Hasz to enter the neutral zone, and the other was on an unidentified offensive player on the second unit.

Jefferson went 0 for 3 but should have had a touchdown in the sequence as Tyrone Broden got good separation on a seam route but dropped Jefferson’s deep-ball delivery.

Otherwise, linebacker Jordan Crook broke up Jefferson’s pass over the middle on a quick-hitting route and Jefferson threw wide of Hasz with pressure coming at him.

Jacolby Criswell was 0 for 1 with the second group and on his last snap end John Morgan and safety Malik Chavis converged on him from both edges for an immediate “sack.” His pass for tight end Ty Washington was broken up by nickel back Jaylen Lewis.

On the first snap for the second unit, tailback Rashod Dubinion saved a tackle for loss with a spin away from blitzing safety Jayden Johnson and made a decent gain at left end.

Freshman Malachi Singleton came on to run the fourth play for the twos but the false start ended their set.

Isaiah Augustave had a pair of runs with the third unit, one of which might have featured a tackle for loss by safety Dylan Hasz, who tagged Augustave in the backfield with both hands.

Cade Fortin ran a quarterback draw and was tagged quickly by Nico Davillier and Fortin threw wide of tight end Var’keyes Gumms on an out route.

Half-line passing

The quarterbacks and receivers had a better showing in a half-line passing period in the red zone late in the media viewing portion of practice.

Isaiah Sategna led the way with three receptions, two of them for touchdowns, including a strong toe-tap catch on an out route from Cade Fortin.

Jaedon Wilson also had a pair of catches and Andrew Armstrong had a touchdown reception from Malachi Singleton just beyond LaDarrius Bishop. Jacolby Criswell found Kalil Girault on a post route for a score versus Christian Ford.

KJ Jefferson opened the period with consecutive completions to Tyrone Broden and Marlon Crockett. Jefferson’s fade ball for Armstrong in the end zone was broken up nicely by Jaylen Lewis.

Injury report

Receiver Sam Mbake returned to practice on Tuesday, watching his teammates on the sideline with his left leg in a brace and propped up on a chair in notably good spirits. Mbake suffered a knee injury in the first scrimmage Saturday and is out for the season.

The rest of the players watching or working on the sidelines had been there previously. They were linebackers Antonio Grier and Chris Paul, offensive linemen Devon Manuel and Joey Su’a, tight end Nathan Bax and defensive linemen Jashaud Stewart and Quincy Rhodes Jr.

J-Lew flash

Redshirt freshman defensive back Jaylen Lewis is in a battle with Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson and it’s evident Lewis is out to win playing time.

Lewis made a handful of flash plays in the 30 or so minutes of media viewing on Tuesday, including a few pass breakups and a would-be tackle for loss when he eluded a blocker on the edge to thud up a receiver. Later, Lewis was in prime position after Kamron Bibby caught a pass on the edge and turned into him, dropping the 6-2, 183-pound Bibby to the grass. Lewis celebrated the hit, which wasn’t really a tackle, causing Coach Sam Pittman to shout out, “That’s 15 yards in a game!” in reference to a potential unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Lewis had two breakups during pass coverage drills in the red zone.

Pro style? Sure

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy did not want to dive into an exposition on the changes from coordinator Kendal Briles’ schemes to those being installed by new coordinator Dan Enos, but he did relate an interesting take on how to describe them.

“There’s a big change within the run game of tight end utilization,” Kennedy said. “There’s a big change within the multitude of protections we use. And I would say the formations have changed drastically with utilizing two tight ends and things like that.

“Everybody kind of asks me, ‘Well, are you going pro style?’ Well, did you watch the Super Bowl? You had the Chiefs and the Eagles. If that’s pro style, then yes.

“Pro style has kind of shifted along the years. I think it’s really enjoyable for our guys to watch NFL tape and be like, ‘Oh, that’s so-and-so protection. Oh, that’s this run.’ It’s very equitable to that.”

KJ listed

Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson was one of 33 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award watch list on Tuesday.

The Manning Award is given to the nation’s best quarterback and it includes that player’s bowl performance.

Jefferson passed for 2,648 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 640 yards and 9 scores last season.

The Sardis, Miss., product is ranked in the top 10 in multiple stat categories at Arkansas with a chance to break several career records.

All black

The University of Florida will wear all-black jerseys for the first time in school history on Nov. 4 when the Gators host Arkansas.

Florida will be honoring members of the armed forces, veterans and local first responders at the game.

The Razorbacks will be taking their third road trip to Gainesville since 2013 in that game, making it the most common destination among SEC East schools for the Razorbacks in that time span, other than annual crossover opponent Missouri. Arkansas has not played Vanderbilt on the road since 2011 and the Hogs have played only one game each at Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee since 2013.