Searcy apartment owner pleads innocent to sex trafficking, drug charges

A Searcy apartment complex owner who appeared in federal court last month on a complaint charging him with sex trafficking and drug distribution was formally arraigned Tuesday following his indictment on the charges by a federal grand jury.

Thomas Ray Kelso, 72, owner and manager of the Briarwood Apartments on West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was arrested April 18 by agents with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force after a search of his properties turned up firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to White County Circuit Court documents.

Court documents indicated authorities were told by a confidential source that Kelso was selling drugs and exploiting female residents of the complex into exchanging sex in payment for rent, to keep their electricity connected or for drugs.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie Ervin told Kelso on Tuesday that he was charged in the federal indictment with three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of possession with intent to distribute less than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The judge said the sex-trafficking counts carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and the drug possession count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Ervin said Kelso is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 18 before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. Kelso's attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock, entered a plea of innocent for Kelso and reserved his right to a bond hearing at a later date.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Crews told Ervin the government will oppose Kelso's release.



