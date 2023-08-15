Sequoyah County sheriff says thermal drone led to arrest of man in child endangerment case





ROLAND, Okla. -- A man was arrested in the River Valley after reportedly abandoning a 2-year-old child in a car on the side of a road, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

Adam Blum, 49, of Muldrow, Okla., was arrested in connection with eluding and child endangerment/neglect after authorities used a drone to find him early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from Lane. Blum had a felony warrant from Sebastian County in Arkansas, as well.

Deputy Jeff Neighbors was patrolling a county road in the Jeremiah Mountain area north of Roland when a car pulled to the side of the road, according to Lane's post. The driver, later identified as Blum, left the car and fled into a wooded area. Neighbors found a small child alone in the car.

The Department of Human Services took the child into custody and the search for Blum began, according to Lane. Deputy Mark Choate deployed the Sheriff's Office's drone, which has thermal vision cameras, and found a human heat signature in a dense wooded area not far from the vehicle within five minutes. Neighbors and Cherokee Nation Marshal Steve Asbill went into the woods as Choate guided them to where Blum was hiding, according to Lane.

Lane wrote his department bought the drone about a year ago, and it has proven to be a useful tool used "numerous times" in both Sequoyah County and surrounding counties.



