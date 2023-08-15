Siloam Springs Kayak Park closed until further notice after incident on water





SILOAM SPRINGS -- High waters and an incident Sunday at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park led to the closure of the park until further notice.

Heavy rains in the last week caused water levels to rise at the kayak park, according to a post on the city's website. The high waters led to an incident involving multiple people, according to a news release from Megan Whitworth, communications manager for the city.

On Sunday afternoon, a woman was floating on the river with a small child, the release states. The woman reportedly fell off the flotation device and did not resurface, causing the child to become temporarily stranded on the float until she eventually fell into the water.

A 16-year-old boy attempted to assist and ventured into the water. He was swept downstream by the current along with the mother and child, the release states.

Siloam Springs police officers Eric Henshaw and Christopher Ramos entered the water to assist in rescue efforts. Officers Ashton Burden, Joseph Coodey and Benjamin Taylor were also on site along with Fire Department personnel, who contributed to the rescue operation.

The woman and child eventually were located downstream near the shore and brought back to land, the release states. Ramos brought the boy to the opposite side of the shore.

All individuals involved in the incident -- including police officers and firefighters -- were accounted for and appeared to be unhurt, the release states.

Fire and police personnel engaged with the park employees, and the decision then was made to shut down the park until further notice, the release states.

The kayak park, which opened in 2014, regularly attracts more than 50,000 visitors per year, according to Travis Chaney, parks and recreation director for the city.



