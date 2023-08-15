Stager sent to Philadelphia federal prison to begin serving Capitol riot assault sentence

Peter Francis Stager of Conway has been transferred from the District of Columbia jail to a federal prison in Philadelphia to begin serving his sentence in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Stager, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon. Stager used a flagpole, with an American flag attached, to strike a police officer who was face down on the Capitol steps.

Stager was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, and remained in the D.C. jail until his recent transfer to FDC Philadelphia, which is an administrative security federal detention center.

At 9:30 p.m. Monday, Stager was still listed as "NOT IN BOP CUSTODY" on the Bureau of Prisons website. But on Tuesday morning, the website indicated he was at the Philadelphia prison.

Administrative facilities are institutions with special missions, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. The one in Philadelphia can hold inmates of all security levels.

Stager was sentenced to 52 months in prison and given credit for the 31 months he has served in the D.C. jail.

The Bureau of Prisons website indicates his projected release date is Sept. 24, 2024, and a spokesman for the bureau confirmed that date. That would amount to eight months less than the sentence imposed by a judge.

The "projected release date" is based on the sentence imposed, less the amount of good conduct time they may potentially earn as well as other factors, according to an email from Benjamin O'Cone, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons.

"A 'projected' release date is just that," wrote O'Cone. "It can be adjusted when warranted. The projected release date is subject to change during the inmate's period of incarceration.”