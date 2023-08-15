Suspects in Broadmoor Shopping Center shooting arrested

A 22-year-old man identified as one of three suspects in a Saturday morning shooting death of a 30-year-old outside the Broadmoor Shopping Center has been arrested in Arkadelphia, Pine Bluff police announced Tuesday.

Julius Ford was arrested in connection to the shooting at about 5:50 p.m. and was being taken to the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center in Pine Bluff. Ford is suspected of capital murder in the shooting outside Dollar Tree at the shopping center at 2709 E. Harding Ave.

The male victim was slumped over inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the right side of the his face and taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injury.

Two other men in connection to the shooting were booked into the Brassell Detention Center Monday night. Javreon McGown, 21, and Gregory McGown, 19, both of Altheimer, were arrested on suspicion of capital murder.