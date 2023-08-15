TE given waiver to redshirt

FAYETTEVILLE -- Thanks to an NCAA waiver, University of Arkansas tight end Ty Washington was able to play in the Liberty Bowl and also retain his redshirt last year.

The NCAA was sensible in granting waivers to players for bowls even if they already played the maximum four games allowable to redshirt because so many of their teammates were opting out to enter the transfer portal or prepare for the NFL.

Washington said he called his mother when he learned he could play in the bowl, and that the coaching staff also was happy, especially new tight ends coach Morgan Turner.

"His eyes lit up," Washington said of Turner. "It was just a great moment knowing I could showcase what I can do best."

Washington helped Arkansas beat Kansas 58-55 in triple overtime when he caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson in the first quarter for his only catch of the year.

"It gives you some confidence, excitement," Turner said. "Embracing like, 'All right. I played a big part in this team right here.'

"Even though he did [play a role] all season, it's another thing when you score that touchdown. I'm sure it gave him a bunch of confidence."

Washington said the touchdown was a confidence boost, but that he's focused on looking forward to this season.

"Really, I've been trying to forget it since it's in the past," Washington said. "Got to move to the future. Right now I've just been focusing on finishing catches, finishing blocks. Putting people in the ground and just being more physical."

Washington is a redshirt freshman, but for now he's the tight end who has the most time at Arkansas with fifth-year senior Nathan Bax sidelined by an undisclosed injury.

"Leading the way for other guys and just being a better leader all around," Washington said of his approach in practice. "For transfers, freshmen, whoever's here."

Stormy weather

The Arkansas Razorbacks were greeted by an overcast, unseasonably cool morning with temperatures in the low 70s for practice No. 9 of training camp following early morning storms.

The mild weather has been an ongoing trend, with most of the practices last week of a similar nature. As a contrast, the Razorbacks worked in hot, muggy conditions in Saturday's first scrimmage of camp at Razorback Stadium.

Fastballs

The top defense made things tough on KJ Jefferson and the offensive starters during the four-play fastball start period.

Jefferson went 1 for 3 in the period, the completion coming on a intermediate throw to a falling Andrew Armstrong over the right side on the final snap.

Freshman transfer cornerback Jaheim Singletary broke up an out route intended for tight end Luke Hasz on the first play and Jefferson also threw incomplete on the second snap. Jefferson ran up the middle after controlling a high snap on the third play.

Jacolby Criswell was 2 for 3 with the second unit, with the completions going to Tyrone Broden for a short gain and Ty Washington. Nickel back Jaylen Lewis read the pass to Washington on the left edge, raced up and through a block try from Davion Dozier and had a "thud" for loss on the last snap of the sequence. AJ Green ran up the middle with an RPO handoff on the third play and Criswell threw errantly on a back-foot sidearm pass on the second play.

Linebacker Alex Sanford thudded and then lifted tailback Isaiah Augustave on the first play with the threes, earning a short lecture on what "thud" work is supposed to be from Coach Sam Pittman. After that, the defense showed good coverage, forcing Cade Fortin to tuck and scramble on the second play.

Malachi Singleton came on and completed a short throw to Marlon Crockett then found Bryce Stephens on a slant over the right side for a sizable gain.

Mbake out

A UA spokesman confirmed what receiver Sam Mbake seemed to communicate on Saturday: The sophomore wideout is out for the season after he suffered a left knee injury during Saturday's first scrimmage of camp.

The injury comes just as Mbake was making a move toward clinching a spot high up in the receiver rotation for position coach Kenny Guiton.

Late last week, Coach Sam Pittman applauded Mbake's improvements, said "heck yeah" when asked if he'd be a contributor and said the 6-3, 205-pounder was "a wonderful person and he plays 90 mph all the time."

Guiton, also speaking last week, said Guiton is "going to give you 100 miles per hour, 100% effort in everything he does. At times you've got to slow him down."

Injury report

Linebacker Antonio Grier joined position mate Chris Paul, defensive end Jashaud Stewart, tight end Nathan Bax and offensive linemen Devon Manuel and Joey Su'a on the sideline for Monday's practice.

Grier, who wore a left leg sleeve, was the only new addition to the group based on information through Saturday's scrimmage, when Bax, who also wore a left leg sleeve, and Sam Mbake were injured.

Sophomore Jordan Crook and transfer senior Jaheim Thomas worked with the starting unit at linebacker during fastball starts with Paul and Grier sidelined. Brad Spence and Brooks Both took reps with the twos, and Carson Dean and Alex Sanford went with the threes.

Luke Hasz ran with the starters at tight end, followed by Ty Washington and Var'keyes Gumms.

Poll positions

Arkansas is one of six SEC schools receiving votes in the preseason Associated Press poll released on Monday, joining the six teams included in the top 25 to give the conference 12 of 14 teams. Only Missouri and Vanderbilt did not receive a vote from the 63-member voting panel.

The Razorbacks received 22 votes, which would place them 30th in the poll. South Carolina led the SEC teams outside the poll with 73 points, followed by the Razorbacks, Kentucky (14), Auburn (7), Florida (4) and Mississippi State (4).

Pac-12 take

First-year Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner had been an assistant at Stanford the previous 13 seasons.

While Arkansas is in the SEC, which joins the Big Ten as the two most powerful conferences in the country, Pac-12 member Stanford is facing an uncertain future.

Stanford is among four teams left in the Pac-12 along with California, Oregon State and Washington State.

USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are joining the Big Ten next year and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are leaving for the Big 12.

"It's a tough one," Turner said of the conference raiding. "I'm really just rooting for the guys. All the guys that I know there, that I spent time with. All the people that I worked with there. I'm hoping it all works out and plays out for the best for them."