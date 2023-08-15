Tweaks announced to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s proposed sales tax spending plan

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced minor changes to his proposed sales-tax package during a city board meeting on Tuesday.

A total of $5.5 million over 10 years that was allocated for the Jim Dailey Fitness & Aquatic Center's indoor pool will be allocated instead for public safety technology and operations ($3.5 million) and strategic infrastructure improvements ($2 million), according to the latest breakdown of the spending plan.

Scott first outlined the tax proposal in public last month. He is seeking a Nov. 14 citywide referendum on the proposed 1 percentage-point increase, which will require the city's Board of Directors to call the election and provide the election ordinance to county officials no later than Sept. 5.

The spending plan would deploy $600 million in capital improvements and new operating expenses over the tax's 10-year lifespan, mostly for the categories of "parks and quality of life," "public infrastructure" and "public safety."

If approved, the overall sales-tax rate in Little Rock would rise to 9.625% when accounting for state, county and local taxes.

A series of seven public meetings have been scheduled for residents to give input on the proposal. The first took place on Monday and the second is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Second Baptist Church Downtown, 222 E. Eighth St.

In response to a question from at-large City Director Antwan Phillips on Tuesday, Scott confirmed that for the time being, the proposal still anticipates that the tax would sunset in 10 years. The mayor previously suggested the proposal might be revised to make the tax permanent.