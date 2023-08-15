Violent rhetoric said raising deadly risks

DENVER -- Last week's confrontation that ended with FBI agents fatally shooting a 74-year-old Utah man who threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden was just the latest example of how violent rhetoric has created a more perilous political environment across the U.S.

Six days earlier, a 52-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 3½ years in prison for threatening to kill Arizona election workers. Four days before that, prosecutors charged a 56-year-old Michigan woman for lying to buy guns for her mentally ill adult son, who threatened to use them against Biden and that state's Democratic governor.

Threats against public officials have been steadily climbing in recent years, creating new challenges for law enforcement, civil rights and the health of American democracy.

The Capitol Police last year reported the number of threats against members of Congress they investigated was more than double the number they had investigated four years earlier. Driven by former President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, threats against election workers have exploded, with one in six reporting threats against them and many seasoned election administrators leaving the job or considering it.

"It's definitely increased in the last five years," said Jake Spano, mayor in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park and a board member of the National League of Cities, which issued a report in 2021 finding that 81% of local elected officials reported receiving threats and 87% saw the problem worsening.

Officials in Spano's town got deluged in 2018, when Trump tweeted critically about its city council's decision to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of its meetings.

"The lasting impact of Donald Trump's presidency is that he made it clear that the norms of how we treat each other no longer apply," said Spano, a Democrat.

The threats are not simply an issue of coarsening of the national discourse. Experts warn they can be precursors of political violence.

In 2017, a man who belonged to a Facebook group called "Terminate the Republican Party" opened fire on GOP House members as they practiced for a charity baseball game, severely wounding now-House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Last year, the 82-year-old husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, was assaulted by a hammer-wielding man who had posted right-wing conspiracy theories online before breaking into the couple's San Francisco home.

Also last year, a man was arrested with knives, a pistol and zip ties outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid protests against the high court's overturning the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion. Then an armed Ohio man in body armor who had been at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol was shot and killed after trying to enter an FBI office following that agency's search last summer of Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has repeatedly slammed the FBI and has called for a takeover of the Justice Department should he win the presidency again, as he faces additional charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump has referred to the special counsel overseeing the federal prosecutions, Jack Smith, as "deranged" and an "out of touch lunatic," and to the charges against him as "election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election."

Experts warn the escalating rhetoric could increase the risks of violence, especially as the 2024 election and Trump's trials draw closer. Lone attackers acting impulsively, rather than mass violence such as the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol, are the greatest worry, said Javed Ali, a former senior FBI counterterrorism official now at the University of Michigan.

"That threat can materialize very quickly with no notice," he said.

In an affidavit from FBI agents, Craig Deleeuw Robertson sounded like he could be that type of threat.

Authorities said the self-employed woodworker who referred to himself as a "MAGA Trumper" -- referring to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan -- had posted threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James, all of whom have been targets of Trump's own attacks on social media.

Trump's Truth Social network was the first to warn the FBI about him after Robertson in March posted a threat to kill Bragg, the first prosecutor to file criminal charges against Trump.

Even after a visit from FBI agents, the affidavit said, Robertson continued posting violent words and imagery online, including quipping that if the FBI was still monitoring his posts he would "be sure to have a loaded gun in case you drop by again." He also posted about killing Biden, who was due to visit the state Thursday.

Michael German, a former FBI agent who is now a fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice, said social media can transform private venting into menacing-sounding threats.

"Things that may have been screamed at the television before now appear widely in public," German said.

Kurt Braddock, a communications professor at American University in Washington, D.C., said rhetoric doesn't have to explicitly direct supporters to commit violence. Even if it inspires just a tiny fraction to commit crimes, it can still be dangerous given the extraordinary reach of political and extremist messaging across the internet and the millions of people who absorb it.

"You get to the point where at least one person can interpret that as a call to violence," Braddock said. "As we've seen, one person can do a lot of damage."

Still, experts warned against presuming that too many Americans are so radicalized that they might engage in politically motivated violence.

Joe Mernyk, a doctoral student in Stanford University's Polarization and Social Change Lab, surveyed Democrats and Republicans about their support for political violence and found it to be very low. But perceptions of those in the other party provided a different picture: People in each party believed members of the other had high support for violence.

When participants were told that, in fact, support for violence was low on the other side, their own support for violence dropped even lower, Mernyk said,

Mernyk stressed the importance of "making sure people know these people, like the guy in Utah, are not representative of the Republican Party or the party's attitudes."

Information for this article was contributed by Sam Metz and Colleen Slevin of The Associated Press.

FILE - Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., testifies by video linkup in Michigan's Antrim County Circuit Court in Bellaire, Mich., March 15, 2023, as he pleads guilty to attempting to provide material support for terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Fourteen people accused of involvement with the scheme have been charged in three different courts. This week's confrontation that ended with FBI agents fatally shooting a 74-year-old Utah man who threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden was just the latest example of how violent rhetoric has created a more perilous political environment across the U.S.(AP Photo/John Flesher)



FILE -Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer speaks inside the Recorders Office, Nov. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. This week's confrontation that ended with FBI agents fatally shooting a 74-year-old Utah man who threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden was just the latest example of how violent rhetoric has created a more perilous political environment across the U.S.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

