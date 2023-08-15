Walmart doubles Plus customer gasoline discounts at Exxon Mobil stations

Walmart Inc. is doubling the fuel discount that its Plus members get at Exxon Mobil stations for the next month.The retailer said Tuesday that the double discount will run through Sept. 15. Depending on the region, it will save drivers 20 cents on every gallon of gas at about 12,000 participating stations, Walmart said.

“As gas prices have fluctuated over the last few months, we wanted to do something special to give our members a break, whether they’re hitting the road for the holiday or just getting back into the busy back-to-school shuttling season,” said Venessa Yates, general manager off Walmart Plus.

Gas prices in the U.S. averaged $3.86 on Tuesday, according to AAA. The average price in Arkansas on Tuesday was $3.48, up from $3.16 a month ago.

Walmart Plus started its 10 cents-per-gallon fuel discount arrangement with Exxon and Mobil stations in April 2022. At the same time, it raised its discount at Walmart and Murphy’s stations from 5 cents to 10 cents off per gallon.Plus subscribers can also fill up at Sam’s Club gas pumps at Sam’s members’ prices.

Walmart Plus memberships cost $98 a year or $12.95 monthly and include a constantly growing list of benefits.

Kroger also offers discounts to shoppers who us a Kroger rewards membership card at gas stations affiliated with the grocery chain. An annual Costco membership also gives customers access to discount gasoline at Costco gas stations.