WCJHS leaves campus behind

For the first time since it opened in 1945, class was not in session at the old Watson Chapel Junior High School campus for the start of a new school year.

Sixth- through eighth-graders began a new – albeit temporary – era for the junior high, which is now located at the campus recently known as L.L. Owen Elementary on Oakwood Road. The old campus will be replaced with a new Watson Chapel High School with an updated target date of late 2025 for opening.

Patrick Schroeder, president of Baldwin and Shell Construction Co. of Little Rock, told the Watson Chapel School District board Monday that bidding for demolition will be held this week, but the company must coordinate with Entergy and internet utility Windstream, and receive clearance from an abatement company before the demo takes place.

The district now operates four campuses, with ninth-graders moved into Watson Chapel High, second- through fifth-graders at Coleman Elementary and pre-kindergartners through first-graders at Edgewood Elementary.

Superintendent Tom Wilson and the board applauded the work that support services director John Hayden and his staff took on over the summer to prepare the existing buildings for reconfiguration.

"I was surprised the reconfiguration went well, I thought," Wilson said. "We had a few scheduling problems. They are getting worked out, and we'll have them corrected in the morning. Everybody will be on target with their schedules."

The campuses had their share of traffic problems and other first-day "little hiccups," Hayden said, but he was happy with the flow inside the classrooms as students and teachers -- especially at the junior high -- acclimated to their new surroundings.

"When you go from one building to another, you've got to restructure your procedure in how you do things," said Hayden, who credited his maintenance and custodial staff with their efforts. "We're off to a good start. We got the first day behind us, and we're looking forward to a better day."

TARGET DATES

Steve Elliott, president of Lewis Architect Engineers of Little Rock, told the board floorplans for the new high school will be presented to the Arkansas Board of Education for approval by Oct. 2.

The plans must also be presented to the Arkansas Department of Health, state fire marshal and Arkansas Building Authority before bids on construction can be advertised, Elliott said. He is planning for a six-month turnaround before bidding.

"The demo can be started and done before we get the price in for the building," Elliott said. "This is our goal, to get the number to y'all by the December board meeting."

That price likely won't come until January, Schroeder said.

Total construction costs could surpass $40 million, according to estimates the WCSD received in May. Wilson said at the time the district has $39 million to fund the project and will have more from proceeds of a 5.7-mill increase that was approved last August.

That figure will include a safe room that must accompany 42½ students per classroom, under the international building code, Elliott said. Wilson was hoping to save costs with a smaller safe room that can hold 30 students per classroom under Education Department rules.

IN OTHER DISTRICT BUSINESS

Assistant superintendent Dee Davis reviewed the WCSD plan of support for the school year with a focus on improving reading scores.

Davis informed the board members the only reason the district is receiving Level 4 directed support from the state is because 50% or more of district students are in need of support for reading, according to preliminary results from the ACT Aspire test taken last spring by students in grades 3-10. School officials hope the support plan will help the WCSD exit Level 4.

Board members approved estimates for a new HVAC system from Scott Systems for $32,280 and asbestos abatement at the old junior high by Gerken Environmental Enterprises for $79,946. The HVAC cost will be covered by federal funding, Hayden said.

District treasurer Norma Walker reported the district received a clean audit report for the 2021-22 school year.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The district hired Cassandra Briggs and Britney Johnson as secondary teachers, Tiffany Manning as a nurse and Jarhea May as special education instructor.

LaResha Romes resigned as a nurse.