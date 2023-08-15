Westerman, House committee take forest conservation focus to Yosemite





WASHINGTON -- Members of the U.S. House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee used the backdrop of Yosemite National Park to argue for what Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., described as "a new conservation ethos" of forest management.

Committee Republicans held a field hearing at the California national park Friday to focus on potential changes to conservation efforts with national forests, contending that current strategies and long review periods pose risks, including forest fires.

Westerman, of Hot Springs, serves as the committee's chairman.

A shared argument among committee members concerning current regulations involves the growth of trees. In a document issued before the hearing, the committee referenced National Forest Service data showing that California had 64 trees per acre before the period of European settlement. The rate has grown to more than 300 trees per acre.

Westerman, whose background includes professional forestry and engineering experience, tied excessive tree growth to increased risks of insect infestation, disease and forest fires as "trees are forced to compete for the limited resources they need to survive."

"In a sense, we are loving our forests to death," he said.

The National Interagency Coordination Center -- a multi-agency approach for managing wildfires -- recorded 71.8 million acres of forests damaged by fires from 2013 to 2022.

"California has been at the epicenter of this crisis," the congressman added.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., pointed out the "fire-scarred landscape" in his state as evidence of poor land management.

"An untended forest is no different than an untended garden," he said. "It's going to grow and grow until it chokes itself to death and then it will succumb to disease, pestilence, drought and ultimately catastrophic fire. This is how nature gardens, and she's a lousy gardener."

The House Natural Resources Committee approved a McClintock-led bill in June requiring the federal Department of Agriculture to work with relevant stakeholders on improving land management efforts, including expediting efforts to remove trees from national forests.

In his push for the legislation, McClintock has mentioned that forest-thinning projects require an average review period of 4½ years before work can begin.

"Excess timber will come out of the forest, and it comes out in only two ways: either we will carry it out, or nature will burn it out," McClintock said Friday. "Nature doesn't care that it takes centuries for a forest to return. We mortals do."

Panelists shared concerns regarding environmental reviews pertaining to forestry, with attendees noting the National Environmental Policy Act, a 1970 law requiring federal agencies to consider a project's environmental impact during studies.

Miles Menetrey, a supervisor in Mariposa County, Calif., argued in his testimony that agencies must find a balance between protective regulations and effective management. He added that environmental studies must include evaluating a project's impact against "the consequences of doing nothing."

"The choice not to manage our forests is a management decision that has led to catastrophic results," Menetrey said.

As part of the debt ceiling measure enacted into law in June, legislators inserted language cutting the timetable for project assessments and studies. Federal agencies now have one year to prepare an environmental impact statement concerning how a project affects its surrounding environment and two years to submit an environmental assessment regarding if federal action would have significant effects.

"It'll be interesting to see if that gets executed," Westerman said.

Westerman is also one of the co-sponsors of the Save Our Sequoias Act. The bipartisan measure -- which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., introduced in April -- would require improved communication between state and federal land agencies for managing forests and the growth of giant Sequoia trees in California.



