Taylor Long (right), trip leader, uses a bird-calling app on his phone to attract a common yellowthroat closer to the group on July 8 2023 at Chesney Prairie Natural Area. The bird is a type of warbler. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Eager eyes focused on flowery ground one moment, then on blue sky the next. That's Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Wings above wildflowers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content