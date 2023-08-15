Woman charged with capital murder of daughter

Jefferson County prosecutors have charged a woman with capital murder in the March 1 death of her 14-year-old daughter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s Maj. Gary McClain said Tuesday that Shelette Strong, 30, surrendered to the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center after she was formally charged with capital murder of Ciana Roberts, 14. The state Crime Lab in Little Rock reported the cause of Ciana’s death as compressional asphyxia and the manner of death as a homicide, according to McClain.

Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Beale Street in Tucker regarding an unresponsive girl. Ciana was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center by ambulance and later airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation into the incident, McClain said. The Pulaski County coroner’s office pronounced Ciana dead on March 1.

“Following a lengthy investigation, Shelette Strong (30), who is Ms. Roberts’ mother, was developed as a suspect,” McClain wrote in a news release.

A case file was prepared and delivered to the prosecuting attorney’s office, which filed formal charges against Strong.