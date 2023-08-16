3rd suspect arrested in Saturday killing

A 22-year-old man identified as one of three suspects in a Saturday morning shooting death of a 30-year-old outside the Broadmoor Shopping Center has been arrested in Arkadelphia, Pine Bluff police announced Tuesday.

Julius Ford was arrested by Arkadelphia police in connection with the shooting about 5:50 p.m. and was being transported to the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center in Pine Bluff. Ford is suspected of capital murder in the shooting outside Dollar Tree at the shopping center at 2709 E. Harding Ave.

The male victim, whom police have identified as Ryan Wear, was slumped over inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face and transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injury.

Two other men held in connection to the shooting were booked into the Brassell Detention Center Monday night. Javreon McGown, 21, and Gregory McGown, 19, both of Altheimer, were arrested on suspicion of capital murder.

"Often times we spend a lot of time and energy dwelling on the negative that we miss some of the positive things," Pine Bluff police wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. "Today, Ryan Wear's family can hopefully sleep better knowing a killer is behind bars.

"Officers throughout Arkansas are doing their very best to keep cities safe. Once again, thanks to all who played a role in helping to solve this homicide and any of our other homicides."

HOMICIDE FROM JULY 29 ANNOUNCED

Wear's death is the 16th homicide in Pine Bluff this year. Pine Bluff police Tuesday also confirmed Christopher Harris, 49, died on July 31, two days after being shot in the area of 801 S. Myrtle St.

Police said officers arrived on scene and talked to Harris, who stated he did not know anything about the gunshots that rang out about 1:08 p.m. July 29. Officers left after locating numerous shell casings in the street near the residence, but were called back to the location where they found Harris.

Harris was lying face down on the ground at 3016 W. Eighth Ave., according to police, and taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional, then to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was in critical condition at the time. The Pulaski County coroner's office pronounced Harris dead from his injuries at 7:57 p.m. July 31.

Police said there is no suspect information on the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 (ask for Det. Jason Boykins), or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

SUSPECT IN FRIDAY SHOOTING WAS OUT ON BAIL

The suspect in Friday's shooting of three teenage males and a 77-year-old woman at Stop and Shop Convenience Store on West 16th Avenue and South Cherry Street was out on bail in another case, according to court records.

In a probable cause hearing Monday, bail was set at $250,000 cash for Joseph Westmoreland, 19, in connection to Friday's shooting. Westmoreland posted $250,000 bail on Feb. 17 of this year in connection to the May 7, 2022, death of Terry Johnson Jr. at Regional Park on Beachfront Drive. Westmoreland was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree battery in Johnson's killing.

Javreon McGown

