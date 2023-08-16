7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded familie

SUNDAY: Grilled Steak and Vegetable Salad (see recipe) is perfect for family day. Add crusty bread. Top vanilla ice cream with toasted coconut for dessert.

Plan ahead: Prepare enough steak for Monday. Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

MONDAY: Make a Beef Stir-Fry with thinly sliced leftover steak, fresh or frozen stir-fry vegetables and bottled stir-fry sauce. Serve your creation over brown rice and add whole-grain rolls on the side. Fresh cherries are a juicy summertime dessert.

TUESDAY: Skip meat for Asian Bean Burgers. In a medium bowl, mash 3 cups cooked or canned (rinsed) kidney beans with a fork or potato masher. Stir in ½ cup plain dry breadcrumbs, 1/3 cup minced green onions, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and 1 teaspoon minced garlic. Form into 4 patties. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large skillet on medium. Cook patties 3 to 4 minutes per side or until heated through and crusty. Top with a sauce made of ¼ cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish, 1 tablespoon minced green onion and 1 teaspoon soy sauce. Serve on whole-grain buns with lettuce, tomato and cucumbers. Add oven fries. Make banana pudding for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Make your own fast food tonight with pan-fried ham steak and prepared mashed sweet potatoes. Add a packaged green salad and biscuits. Apple slices sprinkled with cinnamon are your dessert.

THURSDAY: Enjoy Pork Posole for a low-cost entree: In a 3-quart or larger slow cooker, combine a well-trimmed 2- to 2 ½-pound boneless pork shoulder (butt) roast cut into bite-size chunks with 1 ½ cups recaito (see note). Mix well. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours. Stir in 2 (15- or 16-ounce) cans rinsed hominy; cover and cook 10 minutes or until hominy is heated through. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped cilantro. Serve it with a lettuce wedge and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, enjoy a slice of watermelon.

Editor's note: Recaito is a variety of sofrito made with green peppers, cilantro, onion and garlic. Goya is a common brand. Look for it at Hispanic markets and online. If you can't find it, make your own by pureeing 1 cup chopped and seeded green bell peppers, 1 ½ cups chopped white onion, 10 to 12 cloves garlic, 1 ½ cups cilantro and 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar until smooth.

FRIDAY: Treat the kids to Spaghetti Pie tonight: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Coat a 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat 2 eggs with a fork. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) container part-skim ricotta cheese and ¾ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese until blended. Add cooked spaghetti to cheese mixture and stir until well-coated. Transfer mixture to pie plate; top with 1 cup marinara sauce. Sprinkle with ½ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese and 2 more tablespoons parmesan. Bake 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve. Add celery sticks and soft rolls. Popsicles are a cool dessert.

SATURDAY: Invite friends for Anise-Orange Shrimp and Scallop Skewers (see recipe), a perfect summer dish. Serve the combo with Honey-Ginger Dipping Sauce: Mix together ¾ cup fresh orange juice, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce, 2 tablespoons sliced green onions and ¼ teaspoon ground ginger. Start the meal with your own gazpacho. Add sourdough bread and canned black-eyed peas mixed with chopped red onion and a light balsamic vinaigrette. For dessert, make Summer Fruit Crumble (see recipe) and top with leftover vanilla ice cream.

THE RECIPES

Grilled Steak and Vegetable Salad

1 medium sweet potato, cut into ½-inch thick slices

3 different vegetables such as zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, eggplant, red onion, red and yellow bell peppers or romaine lettuce, cut lengthwise into quarters

½ cup bottled vinaigrette, such as Italian, noncreamy Caesar or red wine vinaigrette, divided use

2 boneless beef strip steaks, cut ¾ inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste

Coarse salt, to taste

Prepare grill for medium heat.

Toss potato and vegetables with ¼ cup of the vinaigrette; set aside. Rub steaks with garlic and black pepper. Place steaks on grill over medium. Arrange vegetables around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove lettuce and asparagus after 2 to 4 minutes; grill other vegetables 11 to 15 minutes or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally. Carve steaks and vegetables into bite-size pieces. Combine beef, vegetables and remaining ¼ cup dressing in large bowl; toss to coat. Season with salt and additional black pepper to taste; serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 207 calories, 22 g protein, 4 g fat, 18 g carbohydrate, 56 mg cholesterol, 397 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

Anise-Orange Shrimp and Scallop Skewers

¼ cup orange juice

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon anise seeds

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound sea scallops

In a small bowl, mix together juice, oil, anise seeds, garlic powder, salt, ginger and pepper.

Place shrimp and scallops in a large resealable plastic bag. Add marinade; turn to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Remove seafood; discard marinade. Alternately thread shrimp and scallops onto 8 metal skewers. Grill on medium 8 to 10 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and scallops are cooked through.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 87 calories, 18 g protein, 1 g fat, 2 g carbohydrate, 105 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

Summer Fruit Crumble

4 cups sliced fresh peaches or blueberries, or a mixture of both

2 /3 cup sugar

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 ¼ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 (9-ounce) package yellow cake mix (about 1 ½ cups)

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In an 8-by-8-inch baking dish, combine fruit, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla; mix well.

In a medium bowl, combine butter and cake mix until crumbly. Sprinkle crumbs over fruit. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden on top.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 274 calories, 2 g protein, 8 g fat, 49 g carbohydrate, 12 mg cholesterol, 244 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3



