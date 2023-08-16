Arkansas attorney general urges federal lawmakers to support privacy protection act

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin on Tuesday joined a group of seven other state attorneys general in sending a letter to federal lawmakers urging them to support legislation that Griffin said is intended to protect investors' privacy.

The Protecting Investors' Personally Identifiable Information Act aims to "serve as a hedge" against the Securities and Exchange Commission's Consolidated Audit Trail, which "collects and stores information on every trade made by every investor," Griffin said in a news release.

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga, and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La, introduced the legislation. Under the act, the SEC would be barred from requiring brokers to submit investors' personally identifiable information to its Consolidated Audit Trail, according to a news release from Kennedy.

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark, and Republican Sens. John Boozman, R-Rogers, and Tom Cotton, R-Little Rock, are among the co-sponsors of the legislation.

The CAT is intended to allow "regulators to efficiently and accurately track all activity throughout the U.S. markets in National Market System (NMS) securities," according to the SEC's website.

"The CAT will be a massive repository linking this information to investors' names, addresses, and birth years, creating a tempting target for hackers and identity thieves," Griffin said in the statement.

"Further, by subjecting every person with any money in the stock market to constant surveillance without any suspicion of wrongdoing, the SEC's surveillance database poses a threat to Americans' liberty and privacy and raises serious constitutional concerns," the Republican attorney general added.

Other attorneys general who signed the letter represent Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

Griffin also announced Tuesday he joined a coalition of 24 states to oppose "the U.S. Department of Education's threat to withhold funding from schools that offer archery, hunting and firearm safety courses."