Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist Philip Martin takes first at Green Eyeshade awards for serious commentary





Democrat-Gazette columnist Philip Martin won the Serious Commentary / All Dailies category of the 2023 Green Eyeshades journalism competition.

Democrat-Gazette photographer Thomas Metthe also took first place, in Feature Photography / Newspapers, for his portfolio.

The Green Eyeshades contest recognizes the best journalism in the southeastern United States. Journalists from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia are eligible to enter the contest. In 2023, there were more than 500 entries that were judged by professional journalists from Oklahoma and California.

Martin’s entry included five essays:

Forgetting History (Feb. 1, 2022)

Old News (May 29, 2022)

Ordinary murderers (Nov. 20, 2022)

Trigger warnings (May 22, 2022)

Obnoxious greed (March 1, 2022)

Martin’s column appears on Tuesdays on the editorial page and on Sundays in the Perspective section.

This is Martin’s fifth Green Eyeshade award. He has won for commentary four times.