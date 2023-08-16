As deadline ends, candidates file for school board seats in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County Special district elections

Two people are vying for the Little Rock School Board's Zone 5 position that is now held by Ali Noland.

Anna Strong and Donnally Davis both filed as candidates by Wednesday's noon deadline for the School Board seat that represents north-central Little Rock.

Noland, elected to the board in 2020 as part of the process that released the capital city school system from state control, said earlier this year that she would not seek reelection to the board that oversees the operation of the 21,000-student district.

Additionally:

— Incumbent Vicki Hatter filed Wednesday as a candidate for reelection to the Little Rock School Board's Zone 6 position.

— Incumbent North Little Rock School Board member Angela Person-West filed Wednesday as a candidate for re-election to the Zone 4 seat she now holds.

— Incumbent Pulaski County Special School Board member Wendy Potter filed for re-election to her Zone 5 seat.

Hatter, Person-West and Potter are unopposed in their candidacies. The school board elections will be Nov. 14