BENTONVILLE -- The First Bentonville Back to School Bash will be held Saturday.

The event will be from 4-8 p.m. at 200 S.W. A St. downtown, according to a news release.

The event will include free concessions, a BMX stunt team show, a rock climbing wall, Bentonville school bus tours and interactions, inflatables and a bike obstacle course. There also will be bike giveaway drawings, according to the release.