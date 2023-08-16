Benton County sheriff’s deputy fired in wake of arrest in connection with domestic assault

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday in connection with misdemeanor domestic abuse.

Liam Amos Carey, 28, of Rogers was arrested by Fort Smith police in connection with domestic assault, according to a police report.

He was released from the Sebastian County jail at 10:56 a.m. Saturday on a $500 bond.

Carey, who was a patrol deputy, was hired May 2, 2022, and fired Monday, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

Police were called at 1:24 a.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic disturbance. A caller said a man had pulled a woman's hair and slapped another person on the face, according to the report. The caller said the man was a deputy with the Benton County sheriff's office, according to the report.

A woman who said she was Carey's girlfriend was visibly upset and crying when police spoke to her. She told police she and Carey held a 21st birthday party at the home, according to the report.

She said they all had been drinking, but Carey had been drinking a lot, according to the report.

She told police Carey snapped, lost control and shoved her when she was trying to calm him down, according to the report.

She said Carey pushed her once on the head, but she didn't want to describe it as a "smack" because she didn't want to get him in trouble, according to the report. She said she was trying to calm Carey when he pushed her on the shoulder and caused her to fall in the kitchen, according to the report.

Carey provided some of the same information to another police officer, but said he couldn't remember the events when it came to the time of the altercation, the report states.

Carey was arrested, and a police officer held his arm and escorted him to a patrol vehicle because of Carey's level of intoxication, according to the report.

Carey asked which department the officer worked for and didn't know if the officer worked for Fort Smith or Van Buren, according to the report. He also asked the officer if he was in Sequoyah County, Okla., according to the report.

Police collected Carey's duty weapon, badge, sheriff's office identification card and ballistic vest. A lieutenant with the sheriff's office asked that the items be placed into evidence where they couldn't be retrieved by Carey, according to the report.

Carey's first court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Fort Smith.