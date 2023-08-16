Biden touts economic growth

MILWAUKEE -- On the heels of a fourth indictment for Donald Trump, President Joe Biden focused on manufacturing jobs in a speech at a Wisconsin factory -- putting his ideas for growth up against his Republican rivals in a bid to win over voters in a key state in next year's presidential election.

"It's really kind of basic: we just decided to invest in America again," Biden said Tuesday. "That's what it's all about."

His arrival in Milwaukee came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, a major piece of economic legislation he signed into law with great ceremony but polls show that most people know little about it or what it does. It also occurred a week before Republicans descend on Milwaukee for the party's first presidential debate. But as Biden spoke, much of the political world was focused on his predecessor, Trump, who was charged late Monday in Georgia on an alleged scheme to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Wisconsin is among the handful of critical states where Biden needs to persuade voters that his policies are having a positive impact on their lives by generating roughly $500 billion in corporate investments in factories and other facilities. The president ignored Trump in his speech, but he made the economic case personal by directly challenging the state's Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who was just reelected in 2022 and not up again until 2028.

Biden said that his ideas are in opposition to "the conservative Republican view, the so-called MAGA view, which is focused on corporate profits."

"But you know who believes that?" the president said. "Your significant Senator Ron Johnson. He believes outsourcing manufacturing jobs is a great thing."

Other Democrats on Tuesday openly compared Biden's trip to discuss policy with the legal challenges of Trump, the Republican frontrunner trying to oust him in 2024.

"The contrast between Republicans and us is incredible," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday on a conference call.

Republican lawmakers are focused on criticizing Biden's economic leadership over inflation hitting a four-decade peak last summer, saying that many U.S. families are still struggling as a result of higher prices.

"Real wages are down and gas prices are up," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on X, the social media platform formerly known at Twitter. "You are paying the price for failed leadership."

Biden toured Ingeteam, a clean energy manufacturer of onshore wind turbine generators in Milwaukee, and he talked up provisions of the law to boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy, lower health care costs and crack down on billionaires who avoid paying their taxes.

Also timed to Biden's trip, multinational tech firm Siemens is set to announce that it will start manufacturing solar inverters in Wisconsin's Kenosha County, a move prompted by increased demand brought by the tax incentives from the IRA law.

Administration officials say the trip is aimed at recognizing the effects of the law, which passed Congress on party-line votes. According to the White House, in Wisconsin private firms have committed more than $3 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since Biden was sworn into office.

Some critics of the legislation say provisions of the law could ultimately end up increasing inflation, even though the annual rate of inflation has fallen from 9% last summer to 3.2% in its most recent 12-month reading. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said during a virtual Peterson Institute for International Economics event in July that while he supported the IRA, the Biden administration's overall economic agenda is "increasingly dangerous."

Vice President Kamala Harris and top Cabinet officials will be fanning out across the country this week to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and its provisions. Biden has scheduled an anniversary event at the White House for today.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro and Will Weissert of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden and Mark Obradovich of Ingeteteam Inc., left, and others arrive at Ingeteteam Inc., in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



President Joe Biden, escorted by Col. Matthew E. Jones, Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing, arrives to board Air Force One, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



President Joe Biden greets military families on the tarmac after arriving on Air Force One at Milwaukee International Airport Air National Guard Base in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



President Joe Biden greets military families on the tarmac after arriving on Air Force One at Milwaukee International Airport Air National Guard Base in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, are greeted by workers as they arrive at Ingeteteam Inc., in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



President Joe Biden greets military families on the tarmac after arriving on Air Force One at Milwaukee International Airport Air National Guard Base in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sept. 13, 2022. It's a once-in-a-generation undertaking, thanks to three big bills approved by Congress last session. They're now coming online. Biden calls it "Bidenomics." Republicans criticize it as big government overreach. Taken together, the estimated $2 trillion is a centerpiece of Biden's re-election effort. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)



President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Milwaukee International Airport Air National Guard Base in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

