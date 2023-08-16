Business leaders urged to build on downtown Little Rock growth





Civic and economic development executives urged business leaders on both sides of the Arkansas River to capitalize on the $1.25 billion in ongoing projects that are resculpting downtown Little Rock.

Those projects, anchored by the $1 billion 30 Crossing infrastructure improvements along Interstate-30, include an expansion of the Clinton Presidential Center, the reopening of the Boyle Building, a new music center for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and the Windgate Foundation’s plans to create a mixed-use project.

Those investments follow the recent opening of the Arkansan Museum of Fine Arts on one end of downtown and the revamped Robinson Center on the other. And more projects such as approval of a master development plan for downtown, expansions by OneHealth and Lyon College in the East Village neighborhood, and the return of roving ambassadors to downtown streets are transforming the city’s core area, according to participants in a panel discussion Thursday regarding the future of downtown Little Rock.

“There’s so much opportunity here to connect all of downtown,” said Gina Gemberling, chief executive officer of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Gemberling was joined for the panel discussion at the Clinton Center by Jay Chesshir, chief executive officer of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce; Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of the Downtown Partnership; and Merritt Dake, chief executive officer of OneHealth, which purchased the Heifer International headquarters next to the Clinton library. Lyon College of Batesville is planning to operate the state’s only dental and veterinarian schools from the campus. Rex Nelson, a columnist at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, moderated the discussion.

OneHealth wanted to contribute to “a strong, vibrant, active downtown,” Dake said.

More projects are planned, including a $2 million deck park over I-30 that would provide pedestrians passage to move from one side of downtown to the other. That investment “will be transformational for downtown Little Rock,” Chesshir said.

The downtown master plan, with funding approved by Little Rock city leaders, is an opportunity to unite the area with more uniform design that removes excess surface parking and connects city streets with biking and walking trails, Holmstrom said.

It’s the first master plan the downtown area will work from in more than a decade, with Holmstrom noting the area has not had an outline to use in the eight years he’s led the partnership.

“This is not going to be a cheap endeavor,” he said, adding the investment could reach about $750,000. “It’s going to take nine months to a year to accomplish, but we look forward to getting a roadmap.”

That roadmap, however, does not include additional public and private investments that bring the plan to life.

One element to improve downtown will become a reality: Roving ambassadors soon will return to downtown streets, providing tourists, visitors and area workers and residents with an added sense of protection.

Ambassadors on downtown streets provide information to tourists and visitors, and are available to escort area residents and workers to vehicles if they feel threatened. “That helps create a perception that things are better, and it does make things better,” Holmstrom said.

The initiative will help “create positive word of mouth” that downtown is safe and friendly, Gemberling said.

Depending on the return of office workers to downtown to rejuvenate the area won’t work because many of those employees won’t return, Chesshir said. “We need to utilize space in ways maybe we haven’t seen before,” he added, noting that employment statistics show more people working in Pulaski County than ever before.

“The people are here,” Chesshir said. “So how do we redesign that space going forward so it’s more mixed use and therefore creates a more vibrant downtown.”

The panel discussion was held as a regular quarterly session of Power Up Little Rock, hosted by the chamber to highlight economic development projects and trends in the region and state. Interest in Wednesday’s session was high — some people wishing to attend the full-capacity event were turned away.



