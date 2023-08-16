Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning today

Moscow Community Revival set

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Moscow will host the Moscow Community Revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Robert Willis Jr., pastor of Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Election board to meet

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Election Commission, has called a meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners at 6 p.m. Thursday at the election office, 123 N. Main St. The agenda includes an update on the election commission building and public comments on new business items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes a hearing for anyone who appears in response to a letter notifying them that their ballot was not counted for the Pine Bluff School District election, make final determinations on all provisional ballots based on the clerk's findings, process all approved ballots and certify the election.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.The speaker will be Shannon Roberts of Family Church, Pine Bluff. Lauren Robertson, a health coach of LBR Fitness of Pine Bluff will make a presentation. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept, according to a news release.

Friday, Aug. 18

Boys & Girls Club set banquet

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will hold its fourth annual Heroes Banquet Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. Tickets are $50 and additional sponsorship opportunities are available. The club uses this fund-raising event to also honor the heroes in the community who have made a difference in five distinct areas: philanthropy, education, volunteerism, club hero, and public servant, according to a news release. The guest speaker will be DeAngelo Earl, superintendent at the Wrightsville Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Earl has been with the department since May 2003. Details: Calhoun, tcalhoun@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500, ext. 102.

New Hope plans food giveaway

The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow will hold a food giveaway on Aug. 18 at noon. A picture ID is needed. The food will be distributed on a first come first serve basis, according to a news release.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Barraque church sets job fair, block party

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will host a job fair from 1-3 p.m. and a community block party from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 19. The event will feature a water slide, music, bounce houses, and food trucks. Participants will include Southeast Arkansas College, Emergency Ambulance Services Inc. (EASI), Workforce Development, Food Hut, Lucy Mae's, and Rich Bro's Ice. The event is presented by the church and Barraque Street Community Foundation, according to a news release.

House of Bread opens pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will give away food Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all food boxes are gone. All clients will need to present a picture identification. If the clients are new to the program, they will need proof of address (driver's licenses or utility bills.) The proof must match, according to a news release. Details: House of Bread pastor/apostle, Saint Mary Harris (870) 872-2196.

Sounds of Blue to feature DK Harrell

Port City Blues Society will host a special presentation, "Sounds of Blue-Blues Along the Bayou Bartholomew," at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The event is free for all. The event will feature the award winning blues artist, DK Harrell. Harrell recently released an album on Little Village Records, signed with Intrepid Artists International and is now touring in Brazil. At 7 p.m. before the concert, there will be an informal meet and greet, followed by a special Delta art exhibit and presentation on the blues and bayou culture of the region with updates on various cultural projects.

Sunday, Aug. 20

UAPB athletics set community fest

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletics department will host the 2023 edition of 870 Community ROAR Jam Fest on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field. The event is free and open to the public. There will be a meet-and-greet with UAPB student-athletes, a fall and spring sports signing session, free haircuts for the youth, a school supply drive, a football season ticket raffle, and free food while supplies last. Fans can also play interactive games and activities with Golden Lions student-athletes. Food trucks will be on the scene with offerings such as sandwiches and wings. Carnival games and inflatable obstacle courses will also be there, according to a news release.

Genealogy Society to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society will meet Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum., Fourth Avenue and State Street. Speakers will be state Sen. Stephanie Flowers and Kenneth Gray, the genealogy society director. The topic will be the 1971 Pine Bluff Schools' Integration Experiences. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Barraque Street observes anniversary

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its 138th anniversary at 11 a.m. Aug. 20. The public is invited to attend. The theme is "A Church Founded and Fixed on Christ." The guest minister will be the Rev. Chris Jones, former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and a native of Pine Bluff.

Pilgrim celebrates anniversary

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. Aug. 20. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kirby Gulley, pastor of Eight Avenue Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. The theme will be Connected in love through Christ; thanking God from generation to generation, Psalm 79:13. The community is invited to come celebrate with the church. Pilgrim's pastor is the Rev. Kevin L. Crumpton Sr.

Monday, Aug. 21

A&P finance meeting set

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Career fair set in White Hall

The Jefferson County Manufacturing Council will host a Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. Admission is free for people seeking jobs, according to a news release. Participating companies include Arkansas Mill Supply, Central Moloney Inc., Express Employment Professionals, Kiswire Pine Bluff, Mondi Bags, Pactiv Evergreen, Twin Rivers Pine Bluff, U.S. Steel Wheeling Machine Products, Watco. Details: Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, (870) 535-0110.

JRMC sets blood drive

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the south classrooms 2 and 3. Donors will receive the Blood Drive Blitz T-shirt and a chance to win a grand prize: two Razorback tickets or a one night stay at a Delta hotel for two, plus gameday merchandise, according to a news release. For appointments, Our Blood Institute, call 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission's regularly scheduled meeting will be held Aug. 22 at noon. The July 25 meeting has been cancelled, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Town Hall to address GVI plans for youth

The community is invited to a special town hall on the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Program and how it connects to law enforcement and the community to help youth. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The city of Pine Bluff is hosting GVI in partnership with the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Sixth Division Juvenile Court, Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Health, and the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. GVI will be responsible for going into schools, juvenile court, and streets to connect with young people. GVI workers and volunteers aim to find out the needs of youth on a personal case-by-case basis, and guide them to resources they need, according to the mayor's office.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Poll Worker Recruitment Day set

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is Aug. 23. It's a national day of action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to help America vote by signing up to be a poll worker and serve their community, according to a news release. Details are available at https://www.eac.gov/help-america-vote#lookup or www.HelpAmericaVote.gov.

Thursday, Aug. 24

VA sets virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 24. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Aug. 23, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse, according to a news release. During the clinic, the staff will be available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The agency also operates a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Compassionate Friends slate 30th anniversary

Desha County Chapter of the Compassionate Friends will observe its 30th anniversary of service to bereaved families who lost children of any age from any cause. The event will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont, at Dumas. Parents, grandparents, siblings and supportive friends are invited to attend the brief program and reception, according to a news release. Those planning to attend the event must must RSVP by Aug. 20 by texting or calling (870) 866-6985, (972) 365-1930, or (870) 377-4299.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Chamber announces business forum

AR Biz Assist will present a forum on starting or running a small business. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Presenters will include Kevin Bonnette of State Farm, a lawyer, Karie Bryan; LaTasha Randle of Relyance Bank, Richard Ricciardi of Simmons Bank, Dmitri Scott of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, Austin Logan of Arkansas Capital, and Jerry Talbert of U.S. Small Business Administration. To register or for details, contact the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 2

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Urology office sets open house

Jefferson Regional Urology Associates will host a ribbon cutting and open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7. The event will be held at 1601 W. 40th Ave., Suite 301C. The community is invited to attend to a news release.

Sunday, Sept. 10

New Community honors pastor, wife

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett and wife, Janice Lockett, on Sept. 10. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes Jr. of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be Christopher Davis Sr. of St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.

Monday, Sept. 11

Teen Court orientation set

Teen Court is accepting applications for new volunteers for the 2023-2024 school years. The Teen Court Program is a volunteer program for teens in grades 9-12 in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Teen Court Orientation will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Sixth Division Circuit Court, 301 E. Second Ave., in Pine Bluff. The teen court (diversion) program offers teens the opportunity to decide on real life cases of first-time offenders. Volunteers serve in the roles of prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, clerk, bailiff, and jurors while earning community service hours, according to a news release. Teen Court applications will be available to pick up at the schools or at the Sixth Division Circuit Court. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Sept. 29. Details: Jeffrey Billingsley or LaShonaka Miller at (870) 541-5455 or visit the court at 301 E. Second Ave., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Friday, Sept. 29

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Saturday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Architecture, fashion event set

Alex Foundation of Desha County, in partnership with Pulaski Technical College and Belk Department Store, will observe World Architecture Day. The observance will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct, 1 at PTC's Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, in North Little Rock. Alex Foundation will also recognize supporters at the event. Tickets can be purchased at https://uaptc.edu/charts/events and eventbrite.com.

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530. The estimated completion date is early fall, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.