City leaders detail uses for proposed sales taxes

A town hall meeting hosted by the city of Pine Bluff and Go Forward Pine Bluff was held Monday evening to discuss the proposed five-eighths-cent and three-eighths-cent sales taxes.

Approximately 50 people were in attendance inside the auditorium at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Mayor Shirley Washington expressed her thoughts on the past election and the reason for bringing the proposed taxes back again.

"On May 9 voters decided by a slim margin of 117 votes to discontinue the five-eighths-cent sales tax known as the Go Forward initiative," said Washington. "By an even smaller margin of 20 votes, they also decided not to initiate a three-eighths-cent sales tax, which would have been a public safety initiative."

Washington explained since that time, she and city officials have heard from numerous residents requesting another opportunity for the public to consider both proposals.

"This is due to their desire for Pine Bluff to continue positive initiatives and projects that have occurred through the 2017 sales tax," said Washington. "In response to these requests, the City Council recently considered two proposed ordinances that will place these initiatives back on the ballot. After one public reading and subsequent deliberation, ordinances were pulled by their sponsors before the most recent council meeting at the advice of the legal counsel."

According to Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley, after careful review of the original language composed by The Friday Law Firm, which has a long-standing relationship with the city as bond counsel, the firm advised the sales and use tax be dedicated to general purposes instead of listing specifics.

"Our intent was to respond positively to one of the opposition's complaints about the ballot question not being specific," said Watley. He added the November ordinance proceedings began early enough to allow for any concerns to be evaluated and addressed through amendments and is common practice.

The Friday Law Firm, in an email to Go Forward officials, stated the city is committing to providing the funding for the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District by listing it.

"I have read newspaper accounts stating that the city only plans to provide limited funding to construct and operate this district. If the language on the ballot remains the same, the City will need to withhold tax collections to accomplish this purpose until funding through grants and private donations are available and sufficient, along with tax collections, to fulfill this purpose. This will limit the ability of the City to use tax collections to fund general purposes and other enumerated purposes."

The email went on to read:

"Similar issues are created by the construction and ownership of a movie theater by the City. Newspaper reports state that the City may attract private investors to take ownership of the movie theater. This would be problematic if the movie theater is funded with public funds. The City must fulfill this purpose assuming that there will be no private investment."

"Council members were advised to amend the ordinances with language that is more fiscally prudent," Washington said during the Town Hall meeting. For those ordinances to be placed on the ballot, she added, the City Council must discuss and vote to approve them before Sept. 5.

Council member Glen Brown Jr. discussed the 2024 sales tax initiatives and council member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. discussed the Public Safety sales tax.

Some of those initiatives under the 2024 sales tax proposed to generate approximately $37 million in 7 years included: UAPB Economic Research and Development Center, The Generator, Southeast Arkansas College, two grant writers and an assistant, code enforcement, blight removal and cleanup, municipal master plan investments, neighborhood redevelopment, downtown building stabilization and movie theater.

"We will invest a minimum of $400,000 in each ward for cleanup efforts and removal of condemned property, and operations of demolition of the entire city instead of just urban renewal areas," said Brown. "Citizens spoke up about us not doing all the other wards and so this will address that."

According to Brown, Pine Bluff's Code Enforcement will head that initiative. He said the downtown building stabilization was also important, especially for phase one of the Delta Rhythm and Bayous project.

"The buildings by Delta Rhythm and Bayous phase one site are in pretty bad shape, so some of that money will be used for that purpose," he said. Brown said the tax will also fund operations for the Sixth and Main project along with Go-Kart Trak operations. Beautification projects will also be funded by the tax.

Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development would benefit from the proposed tax with future projects. Delta celebration events such as Forward Fest, UAPB homecoming, King Cotton Holiday Classic, Pop Up in the Bluff, Mistle Toe Magic, Southeast Arkansas District Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Black rodeo could continue and still have $1.9 million to put in a reserve account.

Holcomb explained the public safety tax would financially support the fire and police departments through enhanced training, equipment and a salary schedule. Out of the proposed three-eighths-cent tax's annual revenues, 60% ($1.8 million) would be placed in a restricted salary account.

"Each year uniformed officers for police and fire will receive a $2,000 bonus. Uniformed [officers] will receive a $1,200 bonus towards insurance," he said.

Continued education incentives will also be funded through the tax initiative.

"A restricted account will be established for building upgrades and equipment," said Holcomb. "We need to support our fire department and our police department in this tax."

Washington added that more money is needed toward Group Violence Intervention, a committee designed to address juvenile crime in the city.

Watley did a visual presentation of projects that have been completed under the current 2017 tax and projects to be completed moving forward.

"Our biggest priority is the removal of blight," he said. "That operation will be moved to code enforcement to be able to serve the city in every ward."

Projects funded by the 2017 sales tax included renovations to the Pine Bluff Convention Center, completion of the aquatic center, the reopening of Harbor Oaks, ALICE home financing, and downtown revitalization including investments in buildings.

According to Watley, the properties downtown were shown to investors from Central Arkansas with a commitment to a letter of intent. Watley also spoke about a private investor that has committed $20 million to construct multi-level housing at Sixth Avenue and Convention Center Drive.

"This is the first time a multifamily construction has been constructed downtown," said Watley.

The Courtyard by Marriott was another successful investment that is awaiting U.S. Department of Agriculture approval.

With the proposed tax, Watley said they can continue to fund the First Responder Program, a new movie theater, and work with Community Development to transform MLK Park and create soccer and a youth football field.

According to Watley, the Go-Kart Trak will open before the end of the year and the Sixth Avenue finalists for the restaurant district have been selected and will undergo training.

"We are building our own people to be restaurant owners," he said. "We have built a system where our own local entrepreneurs can have a space."

Washington said the money generated from the tax will allow the city to match grant dollars and go after some of the bigger grants.

The initiatives of the tax, according to the strategic plan, will promote a positive image of Pine Bluff; invest in each ward with an emphasis on downtown revitalization; develop new businesses, entrepreneurship and workforce; create an effective, efficient and innovative city government; build a stronger economy and lift distressed citizens and neighborhoods.

Part 2: Citizens express their concerns and support for the proposed tax.