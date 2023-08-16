Coated pretzels best made at home





Do you like peanut butter pretzels? Do you like chocolate-covered pretzels? Then you'll love chocolate-covered peanut butter pretzels. Especially if you make them.

Considering that these pretzels come together in about 5 minutes -- the hardest part is to wait a few hours (ideally, overnight) for the chocolate to set.

Depending on the type of chocolate -- milk or dark -- and brand of pretzels you use, these can be 2- to 4-ingredient treats, ideal for a low-lift edible gift or a fun and quick cooking project with kids.

Why not just buy this treat? I have found the store-bought varieties tend to be pricey, with sub-par chocolate, and often are too sweet. And what if you, like me, like your chocolate with an assertive hit of salt? Don't you deserve a custom confection that's easy to achieve?

The coated pretzels need at least 3 hours, and ideally overnight, to set at room temperature before serving. Or, you can refrigerate the pretzels for 2 hours before serving.

Store in an airtight container at a low room temperature for up to 2 weeks, or refrigerate for up to 4 weeks.

Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Pretzels

7 ounces dark or milk chocolate

1 ½ teaspoons coconut oil (omit if using milk chocolate)

1 pound peanut-butter-filled pretzels (can substitute any nut- or seed-butter-filled pretzels)

Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling (optional; see note)

Set a large, heat-safe bowl over a pot of about 1 inch of simmering water; do not let the bottom of the bowl touch the water. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with wax paper and keep it near your workspace.

If using dark chocolate: Add the chocolate to the bowl and let it melt, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Stir in the oil until it is completely incorporated and the mixture is glossy. Remove from the heat.

If using milk chocolate: Melt the chocolate as directed above, but do not add the coconut oil.

Add the pretzels and stir to coat evenly. Upend the bowl of pretzels onto the prepared baking sheet and, using a flexible spatula, spread in a single layer, doing your best to separate as many of them as possible. If some of the corners or sides of the pretzels look naked, use the spatula to smear the offending parts with the extra chocolate on the wax paper.

Sprinkle with the flaky salt, if using, and let set completely, at least 3 hours and preferably overnight, before serving. (You can also speed up this process by refrigerating the pretzels for at least 2 hours.)

Makes about 36 servings.

Note: The saltiness of pretzel brands varies widely. Taste a pretzel before coating. If it's assertively salty, you probably won't need flaky salt.



