COLUMNIST: Complicated Georgia indictment of Trump poses special problems

Those eager to see Donald Trump and his allies brought to justice should welcome the Atlanta indictments of the former president and 18 others in what District Attorney Fani Willis called "a criminal racketeering enterprise" to overturn the 2020 Georgia election result.

The sprawling indictment encompasses not only Trump's well-publicized direct efforts to pressure Georgia and federal elections officials to reverse the verdict of Georgia's voters but such related events as the recruitment of phony electors, a smear campaign against voter registrars, and the break-in to steal election equipment at a county voting office.

However, the scope of Monday night's indictment, which follows more than two years of investigations, may demonstrate the wisdom of the U.S. Justice Department's special counsel Jack Smith in limiting charges against Trump in Washington to a narrowly drawn four-count indictment naming only the former president but including six unnamed co-conspirators.

It would seem far easier to bring Smith's tightly drawn four-count case to trial against a single defendant, the former president, than Willis' array of 41 counts against 19 defendants (13 against Trump) that are somewhat intertwined.

And Willis' statement that she plans to try all 19 defendants together prompted some skepticism in the legal community.

"There's no courtroom that can hold that," CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said Tuesday, noting that each of the 19 defendants could have several lawyers allowed to cross-examine witnesses. "The trial would take forever."

All 19 defendants are accused of engaging in a criminal enterprise under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corruptions (RICO) Act. The indictment cites 161 individual acts of which the best known is Trump's phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seeking to change the Georgia result.

Others in which Trump is involved include pressuring Georgia's legislative leaders to call special sessions to change the state's results, the organization of the false electors to replace the duly chosen ones, the court filing of false fraud claims, and urging Raffensperger to violate his oath.

One potential complication is the fact that, in all these charges, there are multiple defendants, sometimes including Trump and sometimes not. This could lead to inevitable complications, especially if any of the defendants chooses to cooperate with the prosecutors.

The Georgia indictment is the last of four for which Trump faces trial on 91 federal and state charges over the next few months. Though Smith has asked the federal court that is hearing the Washington indictment to set the trial for Jan. 2, Trump's attorneys are certain to ask for a delay.

In other cases, Trump faces a March 25 trial date in New York for the case in which he is accused of paying hush money during the 2016 campaign to a former porn star, and a May 20 trial date in Florida for the federal case accusing him of improper possession of classified documents and obstructing efforts by federal officers to get them back.

The trial schedule will inevitably overlap with the GOP primary process, which starts with the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, prompting repeated claims from Trump that the Biden administration is trying to affect the GOP's choice of an opponent for President Joe Biden.

The real impact--if any--will come if, and when, the former president actually goes on trial and, especially, if he is convicted.

In one sense, the Atlanta indictment is important politically as well as legally in that it provides a highly detailed factual account of Trump's efforts to overturn the election results, including some after he left office. But it may actually have complicated matters by producing a legal case that is so complicated and involves so many people that any trial will be difficult to conduct.