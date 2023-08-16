Election board to meet Thursday

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Election Commission, has called a meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners at 6 p.m. Thursday at the election office, 123 N. Main St. The agenda includes an update on the election commission building and public comments on new business items (two minutes per speaker).

New business includes a hearing for anyone who appears in response to a letter notifying them that their ballot was not counted for the Pine Bluff School District election, make final determinations on all provisional ballots based on the clerk's findings, process all approved ballots and certify the election.

Main Street near the election office is blocked due to a partial building collapse so participants must approach from Second Avenue.

A&P finance meeting set

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release.

JRMC plans blood drive

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the south classrooms 2 and 3. Donors will receive the Blood Drive Blitz T-shirt and a chance to win a grand prize: two Razorback tickets or a one night stay at a Delta hotel for two, plus gameday merchandise, according to a news release. For appointments, Our Blood Institute, call (877) 340-8777 or visit obi.org.

Poll Worker Recruitment Day set

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is Aug. 23. It's a national day of action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to help America vote by signing up to be a poll worker and serve their community, according to a news release. Details are available at https://www.eac.gov/help-america-vote#lookup or www.HelpAmericaVote.gov.

Urology associates plan open house

Jefferson Regional Urology Associates will host a ribbon cutting and open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7. The event will be held at 1601 W. 40th Ave., Suite 301C. The community is invited to attend to a news release.