Crunchy stuffed sweet pepper ‘boats’ family-friendly meal





I've been a parent for more than five years now, and I still can't tell you the magic formula for coming up with meals that will hit 100% of the time. I've made dishes that I was sure my son would love and he hasn't. Other times, I've been completely surprised by what has been a hit with him (frozen cauliflower, really?). If there's no accounting for taste, there's really no accounting for kids' tastes.

But I like to think I've learned at least a few things. One of them is that the most successful family recipes tend to be fun and flexible. That definitely applies to these Stuffed Sweet Pepper "Boats," from cookbook author Jenny Mollen's "Dictator Lunches." (Yes, I nodded in recognition at the cheeky title!)

I'm with Mollen when she says that even as an adult, it can be hard to come around to stuffed peppers. The sides go soft, and the flavor can edge into bitter. They can be tricky to eat, too. When I saw her recipe that uses raw mini sweet peppers, it made total sense. The fresh vegetables maintain their sweet, bright flavor, and they provide a cool, crisp contrast to the warm, spicy filling made with ground turkey, beef or a plant-based alternative. Plus, they're eye-catching in color and shape, which is why I decided to brand these as "boats" for the kiddos (she calls them Southwestern Stuffed Sweet Peppers). I'm surely not the only parent who's been taken aback at a party to see their children attack a platter of crudites. Same idea here.

Stuffed Sweet Pepper 'Boats'

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 pound lean ground turkey or beef OR 12 ounces plant-based meat OR 3 cups (10 ounces) riced cauliflower

½ teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon chile powder

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons tomato paste

½ cup PLUS 2 tablespoons chicken or vegetable broth

24 mini sweet peppers (24 to 32 ounces, depending on size), sliced in half lengthwise and seeded

Shredded cheese, such as cheddar, Monterey Jack or pepper Jack, for serving (optional)

Sliced green onions, for serving (optional)

Salsa, for serving (optional)

Sour cream, for serving (optional)

In a large, cast-iron or other heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and cook until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the turkey (beef, plant meat or cauliflower), salt, pepper, paprika, chile powder, oregano and cumin, stirring until combined. Cook, stirring to break up the meat until it is no longer pink, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the tomato paste until incorporated. Add the broth and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer, adjusting as needed. Cook until the broth has reduced and the mixture has thickened slightly and is not soupy, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Taste, adding more salt as needed. Remove from the heat.

Transfer the meat to a serving bowl and the halved peppers to a platter. Serve family-style, scooping about 1 tablespoon of the turkey mixture onto each halved pepper.

Makes 6 servings.

Adapted from "Dictator Lunches" by Jenny Mollen (Harvest, 2022)



