Defending state champs Bryant, PA test waters

BRYANT -- The preseason scrimmage between Pulaski Academy and Bryant, two of the state's powerhouse high school football programs, went to plan Tuesday night at Bryant High School.

The defending Class 7A champion Hornets defeated the defending Class 6A champion Bruins 48-28 while giving a heavy dosage of snaps to backup quarterback Jeremiah Motes.

After starter Jordan Walker drove the Hornets to back-to-back scores to begin the scrimmage, Motes -- the younger brother of 2022 7A state championship game MVP Gideon Motes -- took over for the remainder of the first half.

The sophomore, donning the same No. 15 jersey his brother wore a year ago, showed flashes of passing touch as the Bryant backfield duo of senior James Martin and sophomore Daniel Anderson gashed the Bruins' defense for two more scores.

Bryant first-year Coach Quad Sanders said Motes, like his brother, was debating between playing baseball or football over the summer. While his brother chose to skip the football season, Motes looks to be in the Hornets' plans this fall.

"I think he's phenomenal. I was so glad [that] when I came back, he came back," Sanders said. "I'm glad because, man, he's going to be special for us, along with Jordan. What we're trying to do is make it so that when Jordan's in the game, we're fine. [And] when Motes is in the game, we're fine.

"Their games are different. And when we can run that two-quarterback system and one of them gets hot and roll with it, hey, it'd be good for us. It'd be hard for anybody else."

Walker threw three touchdowns to three receivers. Other standouts for Bryant included Anderson, who caught one touchdown and ran for another; Martin, who had a 63-yard touchdown run 33 seconds into the second half and sophomore defensive back Matthew Ferguson, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the second half.

Tuesday was the first action for many of Pulaski Academy's starters. Junior quarterback Brandon Cobb saw extended game action late last season for the Bruins, but he'll be the starter this time around.

"Brandon is going to be fine," Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said. "He's worked extremely hard. [He's a] smart kid,"

Cobb threw for two scores and ran for another to make the score 28-15 heading into halftime.

The Bruins are replacing all five starters on the offensive line from last season's state championship team. The new crop, led by sophomore left tackle Evan Goodwin, got an early wake-up call against Bryant's towering defensive front.

"Early on, I was like, 'Whoa.' Early on, I was worried," Lucas said. "But as the game progressed, you know, we made some adjustments on offense, and we saw what they were doing. Our kids just started playing a little bit harder. Those guys were nervous early on. They were so nervous, but I just told them to take it one series at a time, take your time [and] relax."

Bryant and Pulaski Academy have made it a tradition of facing one another for their yearly benefit game. While this game may become a conference matchup in the near future, Lucas said he continues to take advantage of it as a gauge for where his squad is 10 days from its first game.

"I always looked forward to this game, even as an assistant, because this game kind of lets us know what type of team we have, and where we could go," he said. "I told the kids tonight, 'Don't think this is just a regular game.' This is a big stage. And we got to come out and play, you know what I'm saying?

"I know it's a Tuesday. I know it's a benefit scrimmage. But it means a lot."