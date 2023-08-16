DROPPING THE HAMMER | Don't call it an upset

In the wake of Michael McDowell's big NASCAR Cup win at Indianapolis, Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas are back together to discuss the impact of the win for Front Row Motorsports and the playoffs.

Hear from McDowell and team general manager Jerry Freeze about FRM's progress over the last two years.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

After Daniel and Jared compare their three favorite NASCAR paint schemes, they preview Sunday's Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

[Video not showing up? Click here.]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.