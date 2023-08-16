Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

DROPPING THE HAMMER | Don't call it an upset

by Daniel McFadin, Jared Haas | Today at 1:50 p.m.
Michael McDowell celebrates with a burn-out after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

In the wake of Michael McDowell's big NASCAR Cup win at Indianapolis, Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas are back together to discuss the impact of the win for Front Row Motorsports and the playoffs.

Hear from McDowell and team general manager Jerry Freeze about FRM's progress over the last two years.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

After Daniel and Jared compare their three favorite NASCAR paint schemes, they preview Sunday's Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

[Video not showing up? Click here.]

