Elder gives up 1 hit in win as Yankees fall to .500

ATLANTA -- Bryce Elder and Marcell Ozuna never lost faith in themselves.

It's sure paying off.

Bouncing back from a rough stretch, Elder pitched seven innings to lead a one-hitter, getting all the run support he needed when Ozuna hit a three-run homer in the first to lead the Atlanta Braves past the reeling New York Yankees.

Ronald Acuna Jr. also went deep for the Braves, who have outscored the Yankees 16-3 over the first two games of the series.

"I'm not going to sit up here and say I was always confident," said Elder, a first-time All-Star this season but just 1-3 with a 7.94 ERA over his previous six starts. "You just have to say, 'Forget it. I'm just going to go back to trying to make one pitch at a time.' Whatever the result is, I can live with it."

He certainly had no complaints after this one.

DJ LeMahieu singled to center in the second for the lone New York hit, a season low for the Yankees. He was erased on one of four double plays his team hit into -- three of them against Elder, who faced just one batter above the minimum.

Elder walked three and struck out three while throwing 94 pitches. A.J. Minter and Kirby Yates finished with a hitless inning apiece for the Braves' 12th shutout this season.

After an 11-3 romp in the series opener, the Braves wasted no time jumping on Luis Severino (2-8), whose dismal season has been marred by atrocious numbers in the first inning.

That trend didn't change against the Braves. With two outs, Ozuna launched his 24th homer of the season over the center-field wall for a three-run shot. The homer extended Ozuna's hitting streak to 13 games and gave the Braves a major league-best 120 first-inning runs.

Guardians 3, Reds 0 Rookie Logan Allen allowed four hits in six innings, Kole Calhoun hit a two-run single in the first and Cleveland beat Cincinnati to get consecutive wins for the first time in three weeks.

Red Sox 5, Nationals 4 Alex Verdugo led off the game with a homer and Boston beat Washington in the opener of a three-game series.

Blue Jays 2, Phillies 1 Cavan Biggio was hit in the foot by a pitch with the bases-loaded pitch in the eighth inning to force in the tiebreaking run in Toronto's victory over Philadelphia.

Astros 6, Marlins 5 Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and Houston rallied past Miami.

Cardinals 6, Athletics 2 Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker homered in the first inning and St. Louis beat Oakland.

White Sox 5, Cubs 3 Luis Robert Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in his return to the lineup, and the White Sox beat the Cubs.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pirates 7, Mets 4 Jason Delay hit a two-run double in a six-run seventh inning, and Pittsburgh beat New York. Pittsburgh stranded 10 runners through six innings before sending 10 batters to the plate against a trio of pitchers in the seventh.

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 5 Ketel Marte hit a two-run single and Tommy Pham added a go-ahead double in a five-run ninth inning, helping Arizona beat Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Twins 5, Tigers 3 Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth inning and Minnesota overshadowed another milestone homer by Miguel Cabrera in a win against Detroit.

Rangers 7, Angels 3 Corey Seager hit two homers and drove in five runs as AL West-leading Texas beat slumping Los Angeles.

Mariners 10, Royals 8 (10) Ty France lined a two-run single to center in the 10th inning and Seattle rebounded from a blown-seven run lead to beat Kansas City.