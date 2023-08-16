Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Bella Vista

Benjamin Feikema, 44, of 20 Hermitage Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Feikema was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Dakota Guenther, 32, of 2492 Shadowbrook Court in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Guenther was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Robert Jerkins, 55, of 2306 W. Beech St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Jerkins was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Andrew Elkar, 25, of 1100 N. Pleasant St., Apt. B102, in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Elkar was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Teresa Little, 57, of 533 Gabbard Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Little was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.



