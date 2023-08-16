Former Belmont University president, Arkadelphia native to run Henderson State University temporarily

Bob Fisher, a native of Arkadelphia who spent 21 years as president of Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., will serve as interim chancellor of Henderson State University, Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch announced Wednesday.

Fisher is a former dean of the HSU business school.

He will temporarily replace HSU Chancellor Chuck Ambrose, who is retiring effective Sept. 15. Ambrose announced his retirement on July 31. Fisher will not be a candidate for the HSU job beyond his interim service, according to HSU. Welch hopes to have a new chancellor hired by the end of this calendar year following a national search in the fall. Henderson State is part of the ASU System.