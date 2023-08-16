Former legislator Walker dies at 82

Former Pine Bluff Alderwoman Thelma Walker, 82, served on the Pine Bluff City Council for 13 years and was a candidate for mayor in 2012.

A businesswoman, Walker died Aug. 4. She served Ward 1 on the council from 2005 until 2018. She was succeeded by Joni Alexander Robinson.

Walker lived in Pine Bluff for most of her life, owning several businesses including Pine Bluff Adult Daycare.

"When elected, my goal will be to improve Pine Bluff so that we will be 'Pine Bluff Proud,'" Walker said in a news release when she announced her candidacy for mayor in 2012.

Walker served six years on the Civil Service Commission and had served on the City Council since 2005, according to a previous article.

In her mayoral candidate announcement, she vowed to work hard to bring jobs to Pine Bluff by working with the City Council to hire an economic development employee whose job would be to recruit businesses and industry to locate in Pine Bluff. She also planned to hire a grant writer to search for and oversee grant funds for the city.

"We have missed millions of dollars available to us by not applying or by missing deadlines for application," Walker said. "That will be a thing of the past. Community Development will be managed as it was meant to be: for people in need and to improve the community of Pine Bluff."

Walker said she had a good working relationship with city department heads and would continue working with the City Council to get things done, as well as working with the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Alliance of Jefferson County, churches and pastors, the business community and other agencies, according to the article.

"We must all work hard, work smart, think and speak positive to improve our city," Walker said.

Walker was a member of the Social and Arts Club, the Pine Bluff branch of the NAACP and Just Friends Club.

Former Mayor Debe Hollingsworth was in office while Walker was on the council.

"I do believe she represented her constituents with all her heart," Hollingsworth said. "She did that for the First Ward. And I truly believe that she believed what she was doing was good."

Former Alderwoman Irene Holcomb served alongside Walker for many years.

"Thelma Walker and I worked together for years," Holcomb said. "At one time we were the only two women on the city council. We had a good relationship. After every meeting, we went out to eat. We were good co-workers."

The two agreed and disagreed on many issues but were still friends, she said.

"She was a wonderful businessperson as well as a council member. She ran a local restaurant as well as an adult daycare center. I will never forget my mother going to her adult daycare center and enjoying the food because my mother was a picky eater and she said Mrs. Walker had some good food. I have excellent memories with her. I will miss her. We worked great together and we had a lot of things in common," Holcomb said.

Mayor Shirley Washington's office has written a resolution in Walker's honor.

"The city of Pine Bluff pays our respect and honor to Ms. Thelma R. Walker who served her community in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, as a council member of Ward 1 for 13 consecutive years," according to the resolution.

"While serving her constituents of the First Ward, she was appointed to the Civil Service Commission, Ways and Means Committee and Community Development. She was instrumental in establishing a food pantry in the First Ward that is still operational and feeds over 300 families across Jefferson County on a regular basis."

Walker was not only known for her local contributions but in statewide efforts as well. While assigned to the Courthouse Security Committee, Walker's expertise was instrumental with passing Act 576 during the Regular Session of the 86th General Assembly. This established a comprehensive security and emergency preparedness policy for Circuit and District Courts in Jefferson County, according to the resolution.

"As a pillar of this community, she was also a notary for over 30 years and a businesswoman for over 60 years operating two adult daycares, two restaurants, a gas station, and three grocery stores. The city of Pine Bluff extends our deepest sympathies to the family of Thelma R. Walker, a respected member of this community, who led an honorable life before her family and community," the resolution said.

Funeral services for Walker will be held at 11 a.m. today at New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff with the Rev. Lafayette Woods Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pine Bluff by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.