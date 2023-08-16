Georgia to tap special lawyer in Trump case

ATLANTA -- A Georgia state agency said Tuesday that it will name a special prosecutor to consider whether the state's Republican lieutenant governor should face criminal charges after former president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted Monday for working to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones was one of 16 Republican electors who falsely claimed that Trump won Georgia. As a state senator, he also sought a special session of Georgia's Legislature aimed at overturning President Joe Biden's narrow win in the state. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was barred by a judge from indicting Jones. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Jones that Willis, an elected Democrat, had a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser for the Democrat who lost to Jones in the 2022 election for lieutenant governor.

McBurney said in a hearing that Willis' decision to host the fundraiser was a "what are you thinking?" moment.

That leaves the Prosecuting Attorneys Council, a state agency that supports district attorneys, to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate whether Jones' actions were criminal. Pete Skandalakis, the council's executive director, said Tuesday that he will begin looking for an appropriate prosecutor.

"Ultimately, the special prosecutor will make the decision about whether or not to file any charges," Skandalakis told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

Jones has previously denied wrongdoing, saying he and other electors acted only to preserve Trump's chances if Trump won a court challenge. Others who used that explanation, including former state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, were indicted. Tuesday, Jones issued a statement claiming that Willis' investigation was "a constant media and PR campaign for the sole purpose of furthering her own political career."

Jones suggested that Willis was pursuing "the political vendettas of the past" and should have been "going after real criminals."

But Senate Democratic Minority Leader Gloria Butler applauded the move, saying Jones' role should be examined.

"He doesn't get a pass simply because the Fulton County DA wasn't permitted to bring charges," she said.

Skanadalakis said he would review the indictment, seek a copy of the still-sealed report of the special investigative grand jury that laid the groundwork for Monday's indictments and consult with Willis on what her investigators may know about Jones. Despite being ordered not to subpoena Jones or his records, Willis was allowed to ask other witnesses about him.













It's not clear how much risk of indictment Jones faces.

Willis only indicted three of the 16 electors who signed certificates falsely asserting that Trump won the state and claimed to be the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors. Two of those people -- Shafer and then-state party treasurer Shawn Still -- helped orchestrate the meeting, the indictment alleges.

The third spurious elector who was indicted, Cathy Latham, is accused of helping others copy software and data from election equipment in south Georgia's Coffee County. The indictment alleges that Latham committed a number of election law and computer felonies. Latham is also accused of perjuring herself by lying about her involvement in a federal court deposition in 2022.









However, the indictment lists 30 unindicted co-conspirators. "Individual 8" is clearly identifiable as Jones, with actions listed including taking part in state Senate committee meetings, receiving emails from other people, issuing a tweet calling on people to pressure state lawmakers to support a special session and acting as a Trump elector.

The indictment alleges that all 16 Trump electors, including Jones and the other 12 who weren't indicted, committed four felonies -- impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree, false statements and writings and filing false documents.

At least eight of the other Trump electors signed immunity deals shielding them from criminal prosecution by Willis in exchange for their testimony. Willis did not bring indictments against other Georgia Republican lawmakers who operated on Trump's behalf after the 2020 election.

But Jones did other things, notably flying to Washington the night before Jan. 6 to meet with Vice President Mike Pence. Jones was carrying a letter from a number of Republican state senators asking Pence to delay counting the electoral votes of Georgia and other states. But Jones has said he never delivered the letter, deciding it would be futile to try to sway Pence.

Trump endorsed Jones in 2022 for lieutenant governor, a position that presides over the Georgia Senate and helps control the flow of legislation. Jones' Democratic opponent for lieutenant governor, Charlie Bailey, frequently attacked Jones for his actions, calling him "un-American and unpatriotic" in a debate.

Skandalakis declined to weigh whether Jones' acts merit indictment, saying "I don't even know what's in the investigation." But the outcome of the investigation could weigh on Jones' political future -- he's seen as a likely candidate for governor in 2026. Current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp can't seek re-election because of term limits.

Skandalakis doesn't have to name one of Georgia's 49 other district attorneys to examine Jones. He can choose anyone with prosecutorial experience. But he said it may be difficult to find a prosecutor willing to take the case. Georgia pays little to a special prosecutor and provides no money at all to hire other staff. That means a district attorney would have to use their existing staff to do the work. A retired prosecutor wouldn't be able to hire any staff at all.

BIGGEST CASE

The special prosecutor who is about to take the lead in the courtroom in the biggest case Atlanta has seen in recent memory appears to have limited experience trying high-profile cases, much less a complex racketeering case involving multiple high-profile defendants.

Nathan J. Wade, who was hired by Willis last year to handle the Trump case, is a veteran Atlanta-area personal injury and criminal defense lawyer. He spent a four-month stint as an assistant solicitor in the Atlanta suburb of Cobb County in 1999. In Georgia, solicitors generally prosecute matters like misdemeanors and traffic citations.

He also served as a special assistant attorney general for the state. Such lawyers usually take cases when the attorney general's office does not have enough staff to handle a case, or when a case requires specialized knowledge. Wade did not respond to queries about the nature of his work for the state.

From 2011 to 2021, Wade was an associate municipal court judge in Marietta, Ga., handling cases like city ordinance violations and misdemeanors. He was the first Black man to be appointed to a municipal judgeship in that city. On numerous occasions, according to local news articles, Wade unsuccessfully ran for superior court judge.

According to his profile on the State Bar of Georgia website, he attended John Marshall Law School in Chicago, which was later incorporated into the University of Illinois at Chicago.

As he gears up to prosecute a former president, the biography of Wade on his law firm's website still promotes his capabilities in far more common legal scenarios.

"Whether you are in need of representation after a major car accident or are going through a change in your personal life that requires representation with a family law issue; whether you have a contract dispute, or whether you are involved in any type of civil litigation, Nathan J. Wade will be a zealous advocate for you," the site says.

TRUMP ATTACKS

On Tuesday, Trump blasted Willis as "corrupt" and vowed to release an "irrefutable report" countering his sprawling Georgia election interference indictment.

Minutes after Willis unveiled the indictment, Trump trashed the Atlanta prosecutor as "out of control and very corrupt."

He later promised to hold a news conference Monday to present a comprehensive response to the indictment of him and 18 co-defendants on sweeping racketeering charges.

"All charges should be dropped against me & others," Trump wrote on his social media platform. "There will be a complete EXONERATION!"

Trump and the co-defendants were given until Friday, Aug. 25, to surrender to authorities in Atlanta.

The former president is accused of leading a wide-ranging plot to steal the 2020 election and stay in power, starting with a brazen effort to overturn his loss in the battleground state of Georgia. He now faces four criminal indictments, including 91 counts in two states and two separate federal charges.

Despite the charges, Trump remains the front-runner in the Republican presidential race, with most polls showing him at about 50% support.

There was no immediate word on whether Trump will face a separate arraignment or will appear together with all or most of his 18 allies who were also indicted on various aspects of the alleged scheme.

Among the other defendants are Trump allies including Rudy Giuliani, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and right-wing law professor John Eastman.

The case was assigned by random drawing to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who was appointed to the bench by Kemp earlier this year.

The RICO charge that all the defendants face carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years behind bars upon conviction. RICO is an acronym for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.

Neither the U.S. president nor the Georgia governor has the authority to pardon those convicted of crimes in the state, raising the potential stakes for Trump and all the other co-defendants.

Some legal analysts believe that could make it more likely that Trump's cronies will turn on him and agree to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for lenient treatment.

The Georgia case covers some of the same ground as Trump's recent indictment in Washington, D.C., including attempts he and his allies made to disrupt the electoral vote count at the Capitol.

But Willis takes a dramatically different legal tack than special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the federal investigation.

The charging document, in language conjuring up the seedy underworld of mob bosses and gang leaders, accuses the former president, his former chief of staff, Trump's attorneys and the ex-New York mayor of being members of a "criminal organization" and "enterprise" that operated in Georgia and other states.

Among the 161 acts detailed in the indictment is the shocking Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump demanded that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "find" the 11,780 votes needed to overturn his election loss. That call, prosecutors said, violated a Georgia law against soliciting a public official to violate their oath.

The call sparked a nearly two-year probe by a Georgia grand jury that concluded with a report last January recommending the sweeping charges.

A separate grand jury voted to indict Trump and the others Monday, acting a day earlier than had been widely expected.

Trump slammed prosecutors for an apparent clerical error that led to the charging document being inadvertently briefly posted on a Fulton County court website hours before the actual indictment.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Amy of The Associated Press, Richard Fausset and Danny Hakim of The New York Times and by Dave Goldiner of the New York Daily News (TNS).



