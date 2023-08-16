Golden Lions’ OC confident of ability

PINE BLUFF -- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offensive coordinator Bobby Acosta has been around football long enough to know when he's got something brewing on that side of the ball.

So when he was recently asked about his feelings toward the Golden Lions' offense, there weren't any inklings of doubt in his voice while offering up his impressions.

Just plenty of assurance.

"I love this group," said Acosta, who's been a coach for more than 20 years. "They work hard, they have a lot of passion, a lot of want to. I think the product that we're going to put out there is going to be exciting."

UAPB did show flashes of excitement last season, but those weren't nearly enough to keep the team from finishing at the bottom of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.

The Golden Lions scored 124 points over their first two games in victories over Lane College (48-42) and North American University (76-3). Yet, they mustered up just 138 points total over its final nine games.

UAPB ranked eighth in the SWAC in scoring (22.7 points/game) and ninth in total offense (316.7 yards/game). By in large, the totals also weren't unsubstantiated for a team that endured as many injuries as the Golden Lions did in 2022. But there's reason to believe the offense will be better this season if they're able to remain healthy.

Acosta's reputation preceded his arrival to UAPB. His up-tempo style of play flourished at just about every level he's coached at, including in collegiate stints at Bucknell as well as The College of St. Scholastica (Minn.), where his 2019 team broke school records for points scored, touchdowns and total offense. He was also the mastermind behind IMG (Fla.) Academy's dominant 2020 season when the Ascenders averaged more than 42 points en route to earning a high school national championship.

Acosta said he knew that he'd have a restoration project on his hands when he joined Coach Alonzo Hampton's staff at UAPB in February. The Golden Lions lost all of their starting playmakers from the previous season and had a large number of newcomers coming in.

But all systems were go during the spring, and it's carried over into fall practices.

"It's an offensive-friendly system," Acosta said. "We want to perfect about 21 to 26 plays. ... We want to play basketball on grass. We want to transition that ball from the 5-yard line to the end zone as fast as possible -- but be smart enough to understand that if we're struggling, to slow it down and select the best plays available."

The quarterback spot will be pivotal in Acosta's scheme, and he said he believes he's got two who are more than capable.

Mekhi Hagens, a 6-3 junior, and Jalen Macon, a 6-5 sophomore, are dueling to be the starter when UAPB opens up the season at Tulsa on Aug. 31. Acosta said both have done some good things during camp, and he expects that to continue.

"We have two guys right now who are big-time football players," he said of quarterback duo. "Five-star character young men that when they hit that football field, the competition is high. It's back and forth every day, so we don't know who's our No. 1. We want these guys to push each other every day.

"[Hagens and Macon] are two different people. Jalen's more of the coach on the football field. ... Mekhi is a very good athlete. He overcomes some of his weaknesses with his athleticism. So I'm excited to have them both compete this year."

Whoever gets the starting nod should be protected well, too.

"We have four of those guys returning," Acosta said of UAPB's offensive line. "The focus is to run the ball, and [offensive lineman Ryan Atkins] is the leader in that group. He brings maturity and a work ethic to that group. There's a culture in that room that we want our football team to look like."

Other spots are still up for grabs, but for now, there is one thing that Acosta mentioned he wants to achieve schematically before the season kicks off.

"Right now, we're going to perfect our offense," he said. "We have our entire offense in, and now we're going to start to perfect the little fundamentals and details of what we do."