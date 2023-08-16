Gulf Coast heat sets records, bodes ill for hurricane season

An unprecedented run of record heat and humidity is suffocating population centers along the Gulf Coast, tied to water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico that have climbed to the highest levels ever observed. The extra-hot waters are of particular concern with the approach of the peak weeks of hurricane season, which forecasters now say will be busier than normal.

It's so hot and humid in Louisiana that Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, declared a state of emergency across all of its parishes late Monday. A spike in heat-related emergency room visits, growing drought and the relentless swelter were cited as rationale for the declaration.

The heat extends across the entire Gulf Coast. Houston and New Orleans posted their hottest periods ever observed over the last week, while most locations in Florida are experiencing their hottest August on record.

Heat alerts Tuesday stretched from south Texas to Florida before moving north into the Carolinas and southeast Virginia. About 27 million people were under excessive heat warnings, with an additional 60 million under heat advisories.

Through midweek, the most dangerously hot conditions are forecast from the central Texas coast through Louisiana and southern Mississippi and over parts of the Florida panhandle.

Heat indexes in coastal Louisiana were forecast to reach 110 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday before briefly stepping back. But the break won't last too long in New Orleans and many other cities along the Gulf Coast.

This week opened with record highs and record warm nighttime lows from Texas to Florida.

In addition to a slew of calendar records, several all-time highs were set Monday, including 108 degrees in Alexandria, La. (tied with one other year), and 100 degrees in Tampa (at the National Weather Service office, where records date to 1976). August high-temperature records of 103 and 108 degrees were set in New Iberia, La., and Natchitoches, La., respectively.

Houston and College Station in Texas were among several locations that posted their hottest week ever observed, with average temperatures of 92.3 and 94.7 degrees, respectively.

New Orleans also just finished its hottest seven-day stretch and has set record highs on 12-straight days (through Aug. 14).

On Monday, New Orleans saw its fifth-straight day reaching at least 100, its longest such streak on record, surpassing the previous mark of three days set earlier this month. Tuesday was forecast to be its sixth 100-degree day in a row, and officials expect another record high.

In Texas, Corpus Christi could set record highs for the rest of this week. It's already notched six record highs this month, only outdone by the 12 in Del Rio to its west. Houston could also challenge record highs on several upcoming days.

In addition to the hot days, dozens of record warm nights with lows in the 80s are forecast near the Gulf Coast over the coming days.

The entire Gulf Coast region is seeing its hottest August on record so far, and many locations are also seeing their warmest year to date.

Like land areas that surround it, the Gulf of Mexico has been running hot all year. Recent data indicate coastal water temperatures of at least 90 degrees from Texas to Florida.

Water temperatures averaged over the entire Gulf of Mexico topped 88 degrees this week, according to Michael Lowry, a hurricane expert for Miami television affiliate WPLG. That's 2.6 degrees above average and more than a degree above the previous record.

"The Gulf of Mexico this week is the hottest it's been at any point in any year on record by a wide margin," Lowry tweeted.

The warm water has increased the humidity along the Gulf Coast and kept overnight temperatures at record-high levels. New Orleans and Baton Rouge have already registered 11 record warm lows this month while Houston and Orlando have each seen 10.

With weeks of muggy weather still ahead, New Orleans, Tampa and Mobile, Ala., have already exceeded their annual average for the number of hours with a dewpoint temperature of at least 75 degrees (any dewpoint over 70 is uncomfortably humid).

The record-warm waters have also led to widespread coral bleaching. Alert Levels 1 and 2, the highest of five categories from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Coral Reef Watch, cover most of the Gulf of Mexico while extending into the Bahamas and waters surrounding Cuba.

The extraordinarily long-lasting spell of high heat across the Gulf Coast area is mostly set to continue.

A brief spell of somewhat cooler air, arriving today, is expected to be short-lived. Heading into the weekend, temperatures at least five to 10 degrees above normal are set to return to much of the region and may persist through next week and perhaps beyond.

At the same time, there are signs that the hurricane season may be about to awaken. Already there are concerning signs that a disturbance could move into the gulf early next week. If it does, it will have exceptionally warm waters to fuel it.