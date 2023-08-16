DEAR HELOISE: My fiancée is coming over for dinner, along with her parents. I've never met her parents before, but they are traveling almost a thousand miles to meet me. I'd like to make a good impression.

My fiancée loved your recipe for Hot Potato Salad, so she suggested I make that alongside the rest of the dinner I'm planning. The only problem is that I don't have the recipe. Would you reprint that for me? The dinner is scheduled for the beginning of September.

-- Steven K.,

Santa Barbara, Calif.

DEAR STEVEN: This has been an all-time favorite in my family for many years, and it's so easy to make! I know your future in-laws will enjoy it, too.

This recipe is often requested not only because it's easy to make, it's a tasty addition to just about any meal.

Hot Potato Salad

2 pounds small white potatoes

Boiling water

½ cup bacon, diced

¾ cup minced onion, divided use

1 ½ teaspoons flour

4 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1/ 3 cup vinegar

½ cup water

2 teaspoons snipped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon celery seeds

½ cup radishes

Celery leaves

One hour before serving, cook unpeeled potatoes in a saucepan filled with 1 inch of boiling water. When tender, peel and cut into ¼-inch slices. (Large potatoes peeled and cut into chunks will do fine.)

In a small skillet, fry the bacon until crisp. Add ½ cup of the onion and sauté until it's just tender, not browned.

In a separate bowl, mix the flour, sugar, salt and pepper. Stir in the vinegar and ½ cup of water until smooth. Add to the bacon and stir on simmer until slightly thickened.

Pour this dressing over the hot potatoes. Add the remaining onion, parsley, celery seeds and radishes. Serve lightly tossed and garnished with celery leaves.

This recipe can be increased by simply doubling the above ingredients. Or if there is an ingredient you wish to reduce, go ahead -- make it your own.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com