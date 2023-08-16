Hillary Clinton, former U.S. secretary of state and ex-Democratic presidential candidate, in an interview on MSNBC said she doesn't "feel any satisfaction" that her former Republican rival Donald Trump was indicted in Georgia, but she noted "that the system is working, that all efforts by Donald Trump, his allies and his enablers to try to ... undermine democracy have been brought into the light."

Gerald Ridsdale, 89, a former Roman Catholic priest imprisoned since 1994 for sexually abusing children, had an additional year added to his 39-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to molesting a 13-year-old boy in 1987.

Ron Thomas, police chief in Denver, said a female officer didn't have "much time to act before she was overrun" by a suspect holding a black marker at chest level before fatally shooting the man, who she initially claimed was armed with a knife.

Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 42, and Katrin Ivanova, 32, Bulgarian citizens living in England, were charged with possessing false passports and identification cards.

Fatima Ait Kaci, a retired teacher, claimed that Algerian authorities "don't have the courage to take responsibility for this shameful act of censorship," after the Ministry of Culture and Arts ordered that the "Barbie" movie be pulled from theaters.

Brian Kemp, Republican governor of Georgia, urged social media users to focus on what's at stake in 2024, noting that the 2020 vote in his state "was not stolen" and "anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to ... prove anything in a court of law."

Quinton Walker, 30, was visiting his daughter at Sky Zone, an indoor trampoline park in Timonium, Md., when he fatally shot his ex-wife's boyfriend, 32-year-old Marcus Whitehead, and fled, authorities said in court documents.

Tyler Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, Ill., was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.45 million in restitution for using a homemade explosive to set a Planned Parenthood clinic on fire in Peoria, Ill.

J.D. Stronko, assistant chief of the Jacksonville, Fla., Police Department, said investigators determined that a 9-year-old "in the case of an adult ... was able to obtain a firearm and fired a single shot, striking" a 6-year-old in the head, killing him.